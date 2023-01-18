HACU accepting applications for 2023-24 Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced applications are being accepted for the fifth cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. The Leadership program prepares senior higher education administrators at colleges and universities nationwide for top leadership roles at Hispanic-Serving Institutions, emerging HSIs and other institutions of higher learning. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023, with selected participants notified on April 28, 2023.



“The HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo aims to fill a pipeline of higher education leaders needed to increase minority representation in leaders at colleges and universities across the nation,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. “We are excited to continue building on the success of this program which brings together senior administrators in higher education to learn from presidents and CEOs from institutions nationwide.”

The one-year fellowship program includes webinars and three seminars. The first seminar will be held in Chicago, Illinois in Oct. 2023, in conjunction with HACU’s Annual Conference. The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2024, at HACU’s National Capitol Forum. The third seminar will be held in Salamanca, Spain in the summer of 2024, at HACU’s International Conference.

The Leadership Academy faculty consist of current and former presidents, chancellors and senior administrators and bring over 100 years of combined experience in serving various sectors of higher education, including private/public universities, community colleges and faith-based institutions.

Fellows chosen for the 2023-24 cohort are selected through a competitive application process. Information on the program, cost, application process and frequently asked questions are available on the program website. A PDF of the program brochure can also be downloaded on the website. Applications and nominations can be made at https://www.hacu.net/hacu/HACU_Leadership_Fellows_Program.asp

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, D.C, Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, California. More information is available at www.hacu.net.

