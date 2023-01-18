International Leadership of Texas Students to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s not just a year of resolutions, but also the Year of the Rabbit! At International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), our students are excited to celebrate the Chinese New Year, commonly referred to as, Lunar New Year. At ILTexas, all students learn English, Spanish and Chinese as part of their everyday curriculum. These charter-wide Lunar New Year celebrations allow students to immerse themselves deeper into the Chinese culture, while showing off their language and performance skills.

Our campuses will come alive this weekend with events showcasing the traditional and bright Chinese culture. Activities and games for b-roll and interviews will include: Dragon Dance, Loop the Rabbit, Beijing Opera Mask Painting, Chinese Calligraphy, Handmade Chinese Paper Lanterns, Dumpling-Making, and much more!

We invite members of the media to join us at whichever location is most convenient. If you plan to attend, please call or text Ally Crutcher or Caitlin Madison and we will arrange for interviews.

Please find event locations and corresponding times below:

UT Arlington (UTA)

Saturday, January 21, 2023

11:00 AM to 5:30 PM (Art Festival with UTA Department of Modern Languages and ILTexas Global)

UTA Texas Hall – 701 Nedderman Dr., Arlington, TX 76019

* Note: This event is separate from our scheduled campus Lunar New Year celebrations. All ILTexas families are encouraged to participate in both.

Tarrant Area Campuses

Saturday, January 21, 2023

ILTexas North Richland Hills K-8 – 9:00 AM

4131 Rufe Snow Dr., North Richland Hills, TX 76180

ILTexas Arlington-Grand Prairie High School – 9:00 AM to 12 Noon

2851 Ragland Rd., Grand Prairie, TX 75052

College Station

Saturday, January 21, 2023

ILTexas College Station K-8 – 10:00 AM to 12 Noon

3610 Longmire Dr., College Station, TX 77845

Liberty

Saturday, January 21, 2023

ILTexas BG Ramirez K-8 – 10:00 AM

4114 Road 5200, Cleveland, TX 77327





