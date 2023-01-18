Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $144.8 million or $2.23 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company had record annual net income of $509.7 million or $8.02 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to net income of $466.2 million or $7.58 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $779.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up 35% as compared to $578.5 million for the same period of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Wintrust finished the year with great momentum as our fourth quarter results were highlighted by strong net income and record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income. Net interest income and net interest margin expanded meaningfully and our loan portfolio continued to grow while exhibiting low levels of net charge-offs. The fourth quarter caps an extraordinary year for Wintrust, and we believe that we are well-positioned to reach even higher levels of financial performance in 2023."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted

  • Net interest income increased by $55.4 million or 14% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and loan growth.
    • Net interest margin, on a GAAP basis, increased by 37 basis points to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as the upward repricing of earning assets outpaced increases in deposit costs. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) increased by 38 basis points to 3.73%.
  • Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 11% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of December 31, 2022 were $630 million higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
  • Total assets increased by $567 million totaling $52.9 billion as of December 31, 2022 and total deposits increased by $105 million.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors coupled with strong loan growth. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Non-performing loans were essentially unchanged at 0.26% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022. See “Asset Quality” section for more information.
  • Book value per common share increased by $2.56 to $72.12 as of December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $61.00 as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $58.42 as of September 30, 2022.

Other items of note from the fourth quarter of 2022

  • Net losses on investment securities totaled $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The effective tax rate decreased as the Company recorded an approximately $1.7 million benefit to income tax expense related to earnings at its Canadian subsidiary. See “Income Taxes” section for more information.
  • Recorded $838,000 in occupancy expense related to an unrealized loss associated with the anticipated sale of a branch facility.
  • Recorded $846,000 in operating lease equipment expense related to the impairment of an operating lease asset.
  • The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see “Non-Interest Income” section for more information.

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 11% on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The loan growth was spread across all of our material loan portfolios as we experienced growth in commercial, commercial real estate, commercial insurance premium finance receivables and life insurance premium finance receivables. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 outpaced deposit growth which resulted in our loans to deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.4%. Strategically growing deposits is among our most important objectives in 2023 and we believe we are well positioned to accomplish that without compromising our net interest margin guidance."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin as well as an increase in earning assets. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP), increased by 38 basis points as the upward repricing of earning assets outpaced deposit rate changes. We expect that trend to continue and believe, subject to no material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin should approach 4.00% during the first quarter of 2023. While Wintrust benefited significantly from being asset sensitive to interest rates in 2022, we acknowledge the uncertainty in projected interest rates and are repositioning our balance sheet to reduce our interest rate sensitivity. We expect to continue this strategy, including the use of derivative instruments, in order to mitigate potential negative impacts to our net interest margin in a declining interest rate environment.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The allowance for credit losses totaled $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.6 million as compared to $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The $42.6 million increase in reserves consisted of a $32.2 million increase related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors and a $10.4 million increase related to portfolio changes in the fourth quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, credit metrics related to current loan performance remained relatively stable. Non-performing loans totaled $100.7 million and comprised only 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, essentially unchanged from levels as of September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million or three basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022 is approximately 1.42% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our fourth quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We remain an asset driven organization, focused on prudently growing our loan portfolio. We are confident we can raise funding to support asset growth and drive further net interest income expansion. We are closely watching our expenses and believe our efficiency ratio will continue to improve. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes and are excited about our recently announced and pending wealth management acquisition. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize tangible book value dilution. We are very proud that Wintrust’s tangible book value per common share has increased every year since we became a public company in 1996 and you can be assured of our best efforts to maintain that trend in 2023 and beyond.”

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans increased by $1.0 billion as core loans increased by $794 million and niche loans increased by $250 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. See Table 1 for more information. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company increased its investment portfolio by approximately $1.5 billion. However, certain securities were called by option holders on December 31, 2022 which resulted in the recognition of a trade date receivable of $922 million as of December 31, 2022. In January 2023, the Company reinvested the trade date receivable proceeds by purchasing a similar amount of investment securities.

Total liabilities increased $408 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $136 million increase in notes payable and a $105 million increase in total deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.4%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $456.8 million, an increase of $55.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The $55.4 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to robust loan growth and continued expansion of net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.71% (3.73% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.34% (3.35% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was due to an 84 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 22 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 84 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an 87 basis point expansion on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks and added investment securities at higher current market rates. The 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 66 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $42.6 million as compared to $315.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The $42.6 million increase in reserves consisted of a $32.2 million increase related to a moderate deterioration in macroeconomic factors and a $10.4 million increase related to portfolio changes in the fourth quarter of 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $47.6 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.2 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.21% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $110.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $104.3 million at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans remained relatively flat totaling $100.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $97.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the recent rising rate environment as well as lower production margins. The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $702,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $2.1 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a positive $1.4 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Net losses on investment securities totaled $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Fees from covered call options increased $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The $4.2 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense related to the Company's strong 2022 financial performance, increased employee insurance costs and higher levels of deferred compensation expense, partially offset by lower commissions expense primarily related to lower mortgage production volume.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $14.3 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in sports sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense increased by $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 which includes a $1.1 million increase in charitable donations. In addition, miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 25.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 28.53% in the third quarter of 2022. Primarily as a result of fluctuations in currency rates, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reversed approximately $1.7 million of the $2.0 million of tax expense related to GILTI (“Global Intangible Low-taxed Income”) recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The GILTI tax is a U.S. minimum tax on global profits.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower production revenue as a result of declining mortgage origination volume in the current rising rate environment as well as lower production margins. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of December 31, 2022 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the first quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $4.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $396.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the fourth quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $203,000 from the third quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decline in wealth management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.4 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $32.8 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio
On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the third quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2022		 % or
basis point
  (bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2021
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 
Net income $144,817  $142,961  $98,757 1 % 47%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)  242,819   206,461   146,344 18   66 
Net income per common share – diluted  2.23   2.21   1.58 1   41 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.34   0.31    10 
Net revenue(3)  550,655   502,930   429,743 9   28 
Net interest income  456,816   401,448   295,976 14   54 
Net interest margin  3.71%  3.34%  2.54%37 bps 117bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)  3.73   3.35   2.55 38   118 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.63   1.53   1.21 10   42 
Return on average assets  1.10   1.12   0.80 (2)  30 
Return on average common equity  12.72   12.31   9.05 41   367 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)  15.21   14.68   11.04 53   417 
At end of period           
Total assets $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,142,143 4 % 6%
Total loans(5)  39,196,485   38,167,613   34,789,104 11   13 
Total deposits  42,902,544   42,797,191   42,095,585 1   2 
Total shareholders’ equity  4,796,838   4,637,980   4,498,688 14   7 

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143    
Total loans(1)  39,196,485   38,167,613   37,053,103   35,280,547   34,789,104    
Total deposits  42,902,544   42,797,191   42,593,326   42,219,322   42,095,585    
Total shareholders’ equity  4,796,838   4,637,980   4,727,623   4,492,256   4,498,688    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $456,816  $401,448  $337,804  $299,294  $295,976 $1,495,362  $1,124,957 
Net revenue(2)  550,655   502,930   440,746   462,084   429,743  1,956,415   1,711,077 
Net income  144,817   142,961   94,513   127,391   98,757  509,682   466,151 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  242,819   206,461   152,078   177,786   146,344  779,144   578,533 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.27   2.24   1.51   2.11   1.61  8.14   7.69 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.23   2.21   1.49   2.07   1.58  8.02   7.58 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.34   0.34   0.34   0.31  1.36   1.24 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  3.71%  3.34%  2.92%  2.60%  2.54% 3.15%  2.57%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.73   3.35   2.93   2.61   2.55  3.17   2.58 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.71   0.79   0.84   1.33   1.08  0.91   1.25 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.34   2.32   2.35   2.33   2.29  2.33   2.42 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.63   1.53   1.51   1.00   1.21  1.42   1.17 
Return on average assets  1.10   1.12   0.77   1.04   0.80  1.01   1.00 
Return on average common equity  12.72   12.31   8.53   11.94   9.05  11.41   11.27 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  15.21   14.68   10.36   14.48   11.04  13.73   13.83 
Average total assets $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777 $50,424,319  $46,824,051 
Average total shareholders’ equity  4,710,856   4,795,387   4,526,110   4,500,460   4,433,953  4,634,224   4,300,742 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  90.5%  88.8%  86.8%  83.8%  81.7% 87.5%  84.7%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.4   89.2   87.0   83.6   82.6    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $84.52  $81.55  $80.15  $92.93  $90.82    
Book value per common share  72.12   69.56   71.06   71.26   71.62    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  61.00   58.42   59.87   59.34   59.64    
Common shares outstanding  60,794,008   60,743,335   60,721,889   57,253,214   57,054,091    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  8.8%  8.8%  8.8%  8.1%  8.0%   
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.0
   9.9   9.9   9.6   9.6    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.1   9.0   9.0   8.6   8.6    
Total capital ratio(5)  11.9   11.8   11.9   11.6   11.6    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $357,936  $315,338  $312,192  $301,327  $299,731    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.91%  0.83%  0.84%  0.85%  0.86%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  174   174   173   174   173    

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.  

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $490,908  $489,590  $498,891  $462,516  $411,150 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  58   57   475,056   700,056   700,055 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  1,988,719   3,968,605   3,266,541   4,013,597   5,372,603 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,243,017   2,923,653   2,970,121   2,998,898   2,327,793 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,640,567   3,389,842   3,413,469   3,435,729   2,942,285 
Trading account securities  1,127   179   1,010   852   1,061 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  110,365   114,012   93,295   92,689   90,511 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  224,759   178,156   136,138   136,163   135,378 
Brokerage customer receivables  16,387   20,327   21,527   22,888   26,068 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  299,935   376,160   513,232   606,545   817,912 
Loans, net of unearned income  39,196,485   38,167,613   37,053,103   35,280,547   34,789,104 
Allowance for loan losses  (270,173)  (246,110)  (251,769)  (250,539)  (247,835)
Net loans  38,926,312   37,921,503   36,801,334   35,030,008   34,541,269 
Premises, software and equipment, net  764,798   763,029   762,381   761,213   766,405 
Lease investments, net  253,928   244,822   223,813   240,656   242,082 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,391,342   1,316,305   1,112,697   1,066,750   1,084,115 
Trade date securities receivable  921,717             
Goodwill  653,524   653,079   654,709   655,402   655,149 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  22,186   23,620   25,118   26,699   28,307 
Total assets $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $12,668,160  $13,529,277  $13,855,844  $13,748,918  $14,179,980 
Interest-bearing  30,234,384   29,267,914   28,737,482   28,470,404   27,915,605 
Total deposits  42,902,544   42,797,191   42,593,326   42,219,322   42,095,585 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,316,071   2,316,071   1,166,071   1,241,071   1,241,071 
Other borrowings  596,614   447,215   482,787   482,516   494,136 
Subordinated notes  437,392   437,260   437,162   437,033   436,938 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Trade date securities payable           437    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,646,624   1,493,656   1,308,797   1,124,460   1,122,159 
Total liabilities  48,152,811   47,744,959   46,241,709   45,758,405   45,643,455 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  60,797   60,743   60,722   59,091   58,892 
Surplus  1,902,474   1,891,621   1,880,913   1,698,093   1,685,572 
Treasury stock  (304)        (109,903)  (109,903)
Retained earnings  2,849,007   2,731,844   2,616,525   2,548,474   2,447,535 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (427,636)  (458,728)  (243,037)  (115,999)  4,092 
Total shareholders’ equity  4,796,838   4,637,980   4,727,623   4,492,256   4,498,688 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143 

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$498,838  $402,689  $320,501  $285,698  $289,140 $1,507,726  $1,133,528 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,997   5,371   5,740   6,087   7,234  21,195   32,169 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 20,349   15,621   5,790   1,687   2,254  43,447   6,606 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,263   1,845   1,364   431   173  4,903   173 
Investment securities 53,092   38,569   36,541   32,398   27,210  160,600   95,286 
Trading account securities 6   7   4   5   4  22   10 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 2,918   2,109   1,823   1,772   1,776  8,622   7,067 
Brokerage customer receivables 282   267   205   174   188  928   645 
Total interest income 580,745   466,478   371,968   328,252   327,979  1,747,443   1,275,484 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 95,447   45,916   18,985   14,854   16,572  175,202   88,119 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,823   6,812   4,878   4,816   4,923  30,329   19,581 
Interest on other borrowings 5,313   4,008   2,734   2,239   2,250  14,294   9,928 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,520   5,485   5,517   5,482   5,514  22,004   21,983 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 3,826   2,809   2,050   1,567   2,744  10,252   10,916 
Total interest expense 123,929   65,030   34,164   28,958   32,003  252,081   150,527 
Net interest income 456,816   401,448   337,804   299,294   295,976  1,495,362   1,124,957 
Provision for credit losses 47,646   6,420   20,417   4,106   9,299  78,589   (59,263)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 409,170   395,028   317,387   295,188   286,677  1,416,773   1,184,220 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 30,727   33,124   31,369   31,394   32,489  126,614   124,019 
Mortgage banking 17,407   27,221   33,314   77,231   53,138  155,173   273,010 
Service charges on deposit accounts 13,054   14,349   15,888   15,283   14,734  58,574   54,168 
Losses on investment securities, net (6,745)  (3,103)  (7,797)  (2,782)  (1,067) (20,427)  (1,059)
Fees from covered call options 7,956   1,366   1,069   3,742   1,128  14,133   3,673 
Trading (losses) gains, net (306)  (7)  176   3,889   206  3,752   245 
Operating lease income, net 12,384   12,644   15,007   15,475   14,204  55,510   53,691 
Other 19,362   15,888   13,916   18,558   18,935  67,724   78,373 
Total non-interest income 93,839   101,482   102,942   162,790   133,767  461,053   586,120 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 180,331   176,095   167,326   172,355   167,131  696,107   691,669 
Software and equipment 24,699   24,126   24,250   22,810   23,708  95,885   87,515 
Operating lease equipment 10,078   9,448   8,774   9,708   10,147  38,008   40,880 
Occupancy, net 17,763   17,727   17,651   17,824   18,343  70,965   74,184 
Data processing 7,927   7,767   8,010   7,505   7,207  31,209   27,279 
Advertising and marketing 14,279   16,600   16,615   11,924   13,981  59,418   47,275 
Professional fees 9,267   7,544   7,876   8,401   7,551  33,088   29,494 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,436   1,492   1,579   1,609   1,811  6,116   7,734 
FDIC insurance 6,775   7,186   6,949   7,729   7,317  28,639   27,030 
OREO expense, net 369   229   294   (1,032)  (641) (140)  (1,654)
Other 34,912   28,255   29,344   25,465   26,844  117,976   101,138 
Total non-interest expense 307,836   296,469   288,668   284,298   283,399  1,177,271   1,132,544 
Income before taxes 195,173   200,041   131,661   173,680   137,045  700,555   637,796 
Income tax expense 50,356   57,080   37,148   46,289   38,288  190,873   171,645 
Net income$144,817  $142,961  $94,513  $127,391  $98,757 $509,682  $466,151 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  27,964   27,964 
Net income applicable to common shares$137,826  $135,970  $87,522  $120,400  $91,766 $481,718  $438,187 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.27  $2.24  $1.51  $2.11  $1.61 $8.14  $7.69 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.23  $2.21  $1.49  $2.07  $1.58 $8.02  $7.58 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.31 $1.36  $1.24 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 60,769   60,738   58,063   57,196   57,022  59,205   56,994 
Dilutive potential common shares 1,096   837   775   862   976  886   792 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 61,865   61,575   58,838   58,058   57,998  60,091   57,786 

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(1)
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		Sep 30,
2022(2)		 Dec 31,
2021
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$156,297 $216,062 $294,688 $296,548 $473,102NM  (67)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 143,638  160,098  218,544  309,997  344,810(41) (58)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$299,935 $376,160 $513,232 $606,545 $817,912(80)% (63)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,852,166 $5,818,959 $5,502,584 $5,348,266 $5,346,0842% 9%
Asset-based lending 1,473,344  1,545,038  1,552,033  1,365,297  1,299,869(18) 13 
Municipal 668,235  608,234  535,586  533,357  536,49839  25 
Leases 1,840,928  1,582,359  1,592,329  1,481,368  1,454,09965  27 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 76,877  66,957  55,941  57,037  51,46459  49 
Commercial construction 1,102,098  1,176,407  1,145,602  1,055,972  1,034,988(25) 6 
Land 307,955  282,147  304,775  283,397  269,75236  14 
Office 1,337,176  1,269,729  1,321,745  1,273,705  1,285,68621  4 
Industrial 1,836,276  1,777,658  1,746,280  1,668,516  1,585,80813  16 
Retail 1,304,444  1,331,316  1,331,059  1,395,021  1,429,567(8) (9)
Multi-family 2,560,709  2,305,433  2,171,583  2,175,875  2,043,75444  25 
Mixed use and other 1,425,412  1,368,537  1,330,220  1,325,551  1,289,26716  11 
Home equity 332,698  328,822  325,826  321,435  335,1555  (1)
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 2,207,595  2,086,795  1,965,051  1,749,889  1,606,27123  37 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 80,701  57,161  34,764  13,520  22,707NM  NM 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 84,087  91,503  79,092  36,576  8,121(32) NM 
Total core loans$22,490,701 $21,697,055 $20,994,470 $20,084,782 $19,599,09015% 15%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,169,623 $1,118,478 $1,136,929 $1,181,761 $1,227,23418% (5)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 237,392  297,374  398,085  261,847  359,818(80) (34)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 380,875  365,967  341,095  324,383  308,28616  24 
Insurance agency lending 897,678  879,183  906,375  833,720  813,8978  10 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,103,820  4,983,795  4,781,042  4,271,828  4,178,47410  22 
Canada property & casualty insurance 745,639  729,545  760,405  665,580  677,0139  10 
Life insurance 8,090,998  8,004,856  7,608,433  7,354,163  7,042,8104  15 
Consumer and other 50,836  47,702  44,180  48,519  24,19926  NM 
Total niche loans$16,676,861 $16,426,900 $15,976,544 $14,941,801 $14,631,7316% 14%
             
Commercial PPP loans:            
Originated in 2020$7,898 $8,724 $18,547 $40,016 $74,412(38)% (89)%
Originated in 2021 21,025  34,934  63,542  213,948  483,871NM  (96)
Total commercial PPP loans$28,923 $43,658 $82,089 $253,964 $558,283NM  (95)%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$39,196,485 $38,167,613 $37,053,103 $35,280,547 $34,789,10411% 13%

(1)   NM - Not meaningful.
(2)   Annualized

 

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		Sep 30,
2022(1)		 Dec 31,
2021
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$12,668,160  $13,529,277  $13,855,844  $13,748,918  $14,179,980 (25)% (11)%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,591,986   5,676,122   5,918,908   5,089,724   4,646,944 (6) 20 
Wealth management deposits(2) 2,463,833   2,988,195   3,182,407   2,542,995   2,612,759 (70) (6)
Money market 12,886,795   12,538,489   12,273,350   13,012,460   12,840,432 11   
Savings 4,556,635   3,988,790   3,686,596   4,089,230   3,846,681 56  18 
Time certificates of deposit 4,735,135   4,076,318   3,676,221   3,735,995   3,968,789 64  19 
Total deposits$42,902,544  $42,797,191  $42,593,326  $42,219,322  $42,095,585 1% 2%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 30%  32%  33%  32%  34%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   13   13   12   11    
Wealth management deposits(2) 5   7   7   6   6    
Money market 30   29   29   31   31    
Savings 11   9   9   10   9    
Time certificates of deposit 11   10   9   9   9    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized. 
(2)  Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
1-3 months $988,118 2.04%
4-6 months  929,448 1.89 
7-9 months  815,885 1.56 
10-12 months  894,365 2.06 
13-18 months  654,059 2.32 
19-24 months  233,827 2.03 
24+ months  219,433 2.20 
Total $4,735,135 1.98%

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

 

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $2,449,889  $3,039,907  $3,265,607  $4,563,726  $6,148,165 
Investment securities(2)  7,310,383   6,655,215   6,589,947   6,378,022   5,317,351 
FHLB and FRB stock  185,290   142,304   136,930   135,912   135,414 
Liquidity management assets(3)  9,945,562   9,837,426   9,992,484   11,077,660   11,600,930 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  18,585   21,805   24,059   25,192   28,298 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  308,639   455,342   560,707   664,019   827,672 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  38,566,871   37,431,126   35,860,329   34,830,520   33,677,777 
Total earning assets(3)  48,839,657   47,745,699   46,437,579   46,597,391   46,134,677 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (252,827)  (260,270)  (260,547)  (253,080)  (254,874)
Cash and due from banks  475,691   458,263   476,741   481,634   468,331 
Other assets  3,025,097   2,779,002   2,699,653   2,675,899   2,770,643 
Total assets $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,598,291  $5,789,368  $5,230,702  $4,788,272  $4,439,242 
Wealth management deposits  2,883,247   3,078,764   2,835,267   2,505,800   2,646,879 
Money market accounts  12,319,842   12,037,412   11,892,948   12,773,805   12,665,167 
Savings accounts  4,403,113   3,862,579   3,882,856   3,904,299   3,766,037 
Time deposits  4,023,232   3,675,930   3,687,778   3,861,371   4,058,282 
Interest-bearing deposits  29,227,725   28,444,053   27,529,551   27,833,547   27,575,607 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,088,201   1,403,573   1,197,390   1,241,071   1,241,073 
Other borrowings  480,553   478,909   489,779   494,267   501,933 
Subordinated notes  437,312   437,191   437,084   436,966   436,861 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  32,487,357   31,017,292   29,907,370   30,259,417   30,009,040 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  13,404,036   13,731,219   13,805,128   13,734,064   13,640,270 
Other liabilities  1,485,369   1,178,796   1,114,818   1,007,903   1,035,514 
Equity  4,710,856   4,795,387   4,526,110   4,500,460   4,433,953 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $16,352,300  $16,728,407  $16,530,209  $16,337,974  $16,125,637 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $21,612  $17,466  $7,154  $2,118  $2,427 
Investment securities  53,630   39,071   37,013   32,863   27,696 
FHLB and FRB stock  2,918   2,109   1,823   1,772   1,776 
Liquidity management assets(1)  78,160   58,646   45,990   36,753   31,899 
Other earning assets(1)  289   275   210   181   194 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  3,997   5,371   5,740   6,087   7,234 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  500,432   403,719   321,069   286,125   289,557 
Total interest income $582,878  $468,011  $373,009  $329,146  $328,884 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $14,982  $8,041  $2,553  $1,990  $1,913 
Wealth management deposits  14,079   11,068   3,685   918   1,402 
Money market accounts  45,468   18,916   8,559   7,648   7,658 
Savings accounts  8,421   2,130   347   336   345 
Time deposits  12,497   5,761   3,841   3,962   5,254 
Interest-bearing deposits  95,447   45,916   18,985   14,854   16,572 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  13,823   6,812   4,878   4,816   4,923 
Other borrowings  5,313   4,008   2,734   2,239   2,250 
Subordinated notes  5,520   5,485   5,517   5,482   5,514 
Junior subordinated debentures  3,826   2,809   2,050   1,567   2,744 
Total interest expense $123,929  $65,030  $34,164  $28,958  $32,003 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,133)  (1,533)  (1,041)  (894)  (905)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  456,816   401,448   337,804   299,294   295,976 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,133   1,533   1,041   894   905 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $458,949  $402,981  $338,845  $300,188  $296,881 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.50% 2.28% 0.88% 0.19% 0.16%
Investment securities 2.91  2.33  2.25  2.09  2.07 
FHLB and FRB stock 6.25  5.88  5.34  5.29  5.20 
Liquidity management assets 3.12  2.37  1.85  1.35  1.09 
Other earning assets 6.17  5.01  3.49  2.91  2.71 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.14  4.68  4.11  3.72  3.47 
Loans, net of unearned income 5.15  4.28  3.59  3.33  3.41 
Total earning assets 4.73% 3.89% 3.22% 2.86% 2.83%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 1.06% 0.55% 0.20% 0.17% 0.17%
Wealth management deposits 1.94  1.43  0.52  0.15  0.21 
Money market accounts 1.46  0.62  0.29  0.24  0.24 
Savings accounts 0.76  0.22  0.04  0.03  0.04 
Time deposits 1.23  0.62  0.42  0.42  0.51 
Interest-bearing deposits 1.30  0.64  0.28  0.22  0.24 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.63  1.93  1.63  1.57  1.57 
Other borrowings 4.39  3.32  2.24  1.84  1.78 
Subordinated notes 5.05  5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05 
Junior subordinated debentures 5.90  4.33  3.20  2.47  4.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.51% 0.83% 0.46% 0.39% 0.42%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 3.22% 3.06% 2.76% 2.47% 2.41%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.51  0.29  0.17  0.14  0.14 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 3.71% 3.34% 2.92% 2.60% 2.54%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.73% 3.35% 2.93% 2.61% 2.55%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
fortwelve months ended,		Interest
fortwelve months ended,		Yield/Rate
fortwelve months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		Dec 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$3,323,196  $4,840,048 $48,350  $6,779 1.45% 0.14%
Investment securities(2) 6,735,732   4,779,313  162,577   97,258 2.41  2.03 
FHLB and FRB stock 150,223   135,873  8,622   7,067 5.74  5.20 
Liquidity management assets(3)(4)$10,209,151  $9,755,234 $219,549  $111,104 2.15% 1.14%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 22,391   25,096  955   657 4.27  2.62 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 496,088   959,457  21,195   32,169 4.27  3.35 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 36,684,528   33,051,043  1,511,345   1,135,155 4.12  3.43 
Total earning assets(4)$47,412,158  $43,790,830 $1,753,044  $1,279,085 3.70% 2.92%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (256,690)  (284,163)      
Cash and due from banks 473,025   432,836       
Other assets 2,795,826   2,884,548       
Total assets$50,424,319  $46,824,051       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,355,077  $4,029,662 $27,566  $7,739 0.51% 0.19%
Wealth management deposits 2,827,497   2,361,412  29,750   4,534 1.05  0.19 
Money market accounts 12,254,159   11,801,788  80,591   32,031 0.66  0.27 
Savings accounts 4,014,166   3,734,162  11,234   1,583 0.28  0.04 
Time deposits 3,812,148   4,447,871  26,061   42,232 0.68  0.95 
Interest-bearing deposits$28,263,047  $26,374,895 $175,202  $88,119 0.62% 0.33%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,484,663   1,236,478  30,329   19,581 2.04  1.58 
Other borrowings 485,820   514,657  14,294   9,928 2.94  1.93 
Subordinated notes 437,139   436,697  22,004   21,983 5.03  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  10,252   10,916 4.10  4.25 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$30,924,235  $28,816,293 $252,081  $150,527 0.81% 0.52%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,667,879   12,638,518       
Other liabilities 1,197,981   1,068,498       
Equity 4,634,224   4,300,742       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$50,424,319  $46,824,051       
Interest rate spread(4)(7)      2.89% 2.40%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (5,601)  (3,601)(0.02) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(8)$16,487,923  $14,974,537    0.28  0.18 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)   $1,495,362  $1,124,957 3.15% 2.57%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    5,601   3,601 0.02  0.01 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)   $1,500,963  $1,128,558 3.17% 2.58%

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2022 7.2% 3.8% (5.0)% (12.1)%
Sep 30, 2022 12.9  7.1  (8.7) (18.9)
Jun 30, 2022 17.0  9.0  (12.6) (23.8)
Mar 31, 2022 21.4  11.0  (11.3) (18.7)
Dec 31, 2021 25.3  12.4  (8.5) (15.8)

 

Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Dec 31, 20225.6% 3.0% (2.9)% (6.8)%
Sep 30, 20226.5  3.6  (3.9) (8.6)
Jun 30, 202210.2  5.3  (6.9) (14.3)
Mar 31, 202211.2  5.8  (7.1) (12.4)
Dec 31, 202113.9  6.9  (5.6) (10.8)

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

 

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period
As of December 31, 2022One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$555,594 $2,534,527 $1,592,024 $12,925 $4,695,070
Variable rate 7,852,693  1,352  49    7,854,094
Total commercial$8,408,287 $2,535,879 $1,592,073 $12,925 $12,549,164
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 430,152  2,744,033  607,770  46,352  3,828,307
Variable rate 6,102,383  20,257      6,122,640
Total commercial real estate$6,532,535 $2,764,290 $607,770 $46,352 $9,950,947
Home equity         
Fixed rate 11,960  3,185    144  15,289
Variable rate 317,409        317,409
Total home equity$329,369 $3,185 $ $144 $332,698
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 20,048  3,960  30,245  1,032,018  1,086,271
Variable rate 63,242  238,405  984,465    1,286,112
Total residential real estate$83,290 $242,365 $1,014,710 $1,032,018 $2,372,383
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 5,695,585  153,874      5,849,459
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$5,695,585 $153,874 $ $ $5,849,459
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 91,363  470,117  22,185    583,665
Variable rate 7,507,333        7,507,333
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,598,696 $470,117 $22,185 $ $8,090,998
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 12,335  5,032  11  482  17,860
Variable rate 32,976        32,976
Total consumer and other$45,311 $5,032 $11 $482 $50,836
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 6,817,037  5,914,728  2,252,235  1,091,921  16,075,921
Variable rate 21,876,036  260,014  984,514    23,120,564
Total loans, net of unearned income$28,693,073 $6,174,742 $3,236,749 $1,091,921 $39,196,485
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
Prime        $3,850,970
One- month LIBOR         3,349,999
Three- month LIBOR         122,551
Twelve- month LIBOR         3,582,952
One- year CMT         3,812,549
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         84,837
SOFR tenors         7,670,959
Ameribor tenors         336,618
BSBY tenors         39,185
Other         269,944
Total variable rate        $23,120,564

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR and SOFR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $3.3 billion tied to one-month LIBOR, $3.6 billion tied to twelve-month LIBOR and $6.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  Prime 1-month
LIBOR		 12-month
LIBOR		 1-month
SOFR		 
Fourth Quarter 2022 125bps125bps70bps132bps
Third Quarter 2022 150 135 116 135 
Second Quarter 2022 125 134 152 139 
First Quarter 2022 25 35 152 25 
Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 -1 

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021  2022   2021 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $315,338  $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138 $299,731  $379,969 
Provision for credit losses  47,646   6,420   20,417   4,106   9,299  78,589   (59,263)
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1)              470     470 
Other adjustments  31   (105)  (56)  22   5  (108)  5 
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  3,019   780   8,928   1,414   4,431  14,141   20,801 
Commercial real estate  538   24   40   777   495  1,379   3,293 
Home equity     43   192   197   135  432   336 
Residential real estate     5      466   1,067  471   1,082 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  3,629   6,037   2,903   1,671   2,314  14,240   9,020 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  28         7     35    
Consumer and other     635   253   193   157  1,081   487 
Total charge-offs  7,214   7,524   12,316   4,725   8,599  31,779   35,019 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  691   2,523   996   538   389  4,748   2,559 
Commercial real estate  61   55   553   32   217  701   1,304 
Home equity  65   38   123   93   461  319   1,203 
Residential real estate  6   60   6   5   85  77   330 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  1,279   1,648   1,119   1,476   1,240  5,522   7,989 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                    
Consumer and other  33   31   23   49   26  136   184 
Total recoveries  2,135   4,355   2,820   2,193   2,418  11,503   13,569 
Net charge-offs  (5,079)  (3,169)  (9,496)  (2,532)  (6,181) (20,276)  (21,450)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $357,936  $315,338  $312,192  $301,327  $299,731 $357,936  $299,731 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.08% (0.06)        %  0.27%  0.03%  0.14% 0.08%  0.16%
Commercial real estate  0.02   0.00   (0.02)  0.03   0.01  0.01   0.02 
Home equity  (0.08)  0.01   0.09   0.13   (0.38) 0.03   (0.23)
Residential real estate  0.00   (0.01)  0.00   0.11   0.25  0.02   0.05 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.16   0.30   0.14   0.02   0.09  <