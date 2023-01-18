Military Robots Market Size is expected to reach at USD 32.7 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5%, Owing to Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Military Robots Market Size accounted for USD 17.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 32.7 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Military Robots Market Statistics

Global military robots market revenue was USD 17.1 Billion in 2021, with a 7.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

North America military robots market share gathered more than 35.1% in 2021

In 2021, the US Department of Defense will be allotted $7.5 billion to invest on robotics

By platform, land segment captured over 54.7% of total market share in 2021

Increasing investments in military robotics and unmanned systems, fuels the military robots market value



Military Robots Market Report Coverage:

Market Military Robots Market Military Robots Market Size 2021 USD 17.1 Billion Military Robots Market Forecast 2030 USD 32.7 Billion Military Robots Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.5% Military Robots Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Military Robots Market Base Year 2021 Military Robots Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Platform, By Mode of Operation, By Propulsion, By Application, And By Geography Military Robots Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Cobham PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, QinetiQ Group PLC, Saab AB, and Thales Group. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Military Robots Market Overview

Military robots are robotic systems built for use by military and defense organizations. They have a wide range of applications, including surveillance, search and rescue, reconnaissance, explosive ordnance disposal, and even battle. The market for military robots has grown fast in recent years, owing to factors such as rising global conflicts, technological breakthroughs, and a growing demand for unmanned systems capable of performing dangerous tasks. Military robots can be controlled remotely or autonomously, which means they can make choices and perform tasks without human interaction. They can also be linked to networks of other robots as well as systems, enabling them to share data and collaborate to complete tasks.

Military Robots Market Trends

Government funding for the development of military robots is a major driver for the market. Countries around the world are investing in unmanned systems to support their military operations, which is driving demand for military robots. Technological advancements in sensors, actuators, and control systems are enabling robots to operate more effectively in a wide range of environments, including AI which is increasing the autonomy of the robots. The cost of military robots has been decreasing, making them more accessible to a wider range of customers. Political and geopolitical tensions can increase demand for military robots as countries look to improve their defense capabilities. However, the use of military robots raises ethical, legal, and moral concerns, which has led to calls for international regulations to govern the use of these systems.

Military robots need to be integrated with existing systems and work seamlessly with human a operator, which requires a lot of testing and development. Robots can be expensive to maintain and repair; this can be a cost factor for their use.

Military Robots Market Segmentation

The global Military Robots market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on platform, propulsion, mode of operation, and application.

Based on the platform, the market is divided into marine, land, and airborne. Airborne military robots are the market leader with a significant revenue share due to their widespread use in the military across large economies for search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and combat support. These airborne military robots come in a variety of ranges, including the extended visual line of sight (EVLOS), visual line of sight (VLOS), and beyond the line of sight (BLOS). The advancement of UAVs with upgraded payloads, specifically for increased durability, and better accuracy, as extended range to identify and track targets for ground troops, is also increasing the regional valuation.

Based on the propulsion, the market is categorized into hybrid, electric, and mechanical. As per the military robots market forecast, the electric category is predicted to develop significantly in the next few years.

Based on the mode of operation, the market is classified into fully autonomous, human operated, and semi-autonomous.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into search & rescue, firefighting, combat support, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), transportation, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and others.

Military Robots Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide military robots market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the MEA, and Latin America. According to a military robots industry analysis, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the projection period. The United States generated the most revenue to the regional market value. The regional market value is being supported by the early stages of development and acceptance of technological advancements in the regional military.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the military robots market, with a significant CAGR during the projected period. The rapidly rising economies of the region's military budgets are essentially supporting regional market value. Government investments in the development of improved and more effective robots are also boosting regional market growth throughout the anticipated timeframe.

Military Robots Market Players

Several well-known companies of military robots include Cobham PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Saab AB, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ Group PLC, Thales Group, AeroVironment Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Some noteworthy insights on the military robots industry include:

FLIR Systems, Inc. has obtained an order from the US Army and Navy for more than 160 Centaur UGVs, as well as supporting parts and accessories, to be delivered in June 2020. In March 2020, the business obtained an order for around US$ 40 million from the US Marine Corps for the procurement of more than 300 Centaur UGVs, as well as an order for approximately 200 UGVs from the US Air Force.

Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a US$ 333 million contract from the US Department of Defense (USDOD, DoD, or DOD) for the development, maintenance, and supply of three low-rate initial productions of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft in June 2020.

