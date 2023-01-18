FTI Consulting Expands Economic Consulting Segment in Hong Kong with Appointment of Edwina Tam

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Edwina Tam as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Economic Consulting segment in Hong Kong.



Ms. Tam brings more than 20 years of experience advising on all aspects of litigation and complex disputes, including assessing risk and damages exposure, business valuation and damage quantification. At FTI Consulting, she will focus on developing the firm’s valuation services in contentious and non-contentious matters, particularly in the Greater China region.

James Nicholson, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia Economic Consulting at FTI Consulting, said, “Edwina brings an ability to lead high-stakes valuation projects to our team and adds an extra dimension to our market-leading offering in expert witness loss quantification work in litigation and arbitration. Edwina has an extraordinary network in the Greater China region in particular. I am truly delighted to welcome her to our Asia Economic & Financial Consulting group.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Tam was the Southern Regional Financial Advisory Leader at Deloitte, specializing in business and intangible asset valuations and corporate reorganization for public and privately held entities. She focused on mergers and acquisitions; strategic planning; financial statement reporting, including purchase price allocation under HKFRS/IFRS and US GAAP; tax reorganization; and litigation support.

Ms. Tam has experience across a variety of sectors and industries, including private equity, financial services, insurance, telecommunications, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, food, alternative power, retail pharmacy, manufacturing and property. She has provided litigation support services in financial and business valuations and loss-of-profit claims to the Hong Kong government, solicitors, listed companies and individual minority shareholders.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Tam said, “I am excited to join this group of highly talented and collaborative professionals at FTI Consulting and be part of the growth journey to be the leading expert-driven consulting firm in the Asia Pacific region, strengthening capabilities to support clients in navigating through their challenging economic problems.”

