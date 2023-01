Inspirato Announces Plan to Streamline Operations

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced a plan to streamline operations. The plan includes a workforce reduction, effective immediately, that impacts approximately 12% of the Company’s current staff. Moving forward, Inspirato’s headcount consists of more than 800 dedicated hospitality professionals, an increase of over 300 employees compared to December 2020.



“We took this step to help reduce costs as we manage Inspirato responsibly in the face of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Brent Handler, Inspirato’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “While we regret saying goodbye to this talented group of colleagues, we believe that the long-term opportunity for Inspirato remains strong. We believe this reduction will help us achieve our goal of Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2023 while continuing to deliver the service and certainty that our Inspirato subscribers expect whenever they travel with us.”

The Company will provide further details when it reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 later this year.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded, controlled luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

