NRIA INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilshiemer LLP Notifies NRIA Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP www.kaplanfox.com is investigating claims on behalf of investors in the NRIA Partners Portfolio Fund I LLC (the “NRIA Fund”). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased “membership units” in the NRIA Fund from at least February 2018 through January 2022 (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.



If you purchased or acquired membership units in the NRIA Fund during the Class Period and would like to discuss this case or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1 (800) 290-1952.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 13, 2023 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses, we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period Defendants used National Realty Investment Advisors LLC (“NRIA”) and the NRIA Fund to carry out a fraudulent scheme, including making and disseminating material misrepresentations and effectuating a Ponzi scheme that diverted millions of dollars invested in the NRIA Fund for their own personal gain. According to the complaint, Defendants’ fraud and Ponzi scheme included offering and selling over $600 million worth of securities in the form of “membership units” to approximately 2,000 investors.

