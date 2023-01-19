DPI Showcase Web Sites Responds to Inflation and the Real Estate Market Downturn With the Realtor Assistance Program

Miami Beach, FL , Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Weithorn, president of DPI Showcase Web Sites, announced that due to the rise of inflation and the downturn in the real estate market, Weithorn is offering a promotion to their real estate partners. DPI Showcase Web Sites is not charging website set-up fees for Realtors and brokers. They are also offering website hosting with no yearly contract.

DPI Showcase Web Sites recognizes that real estate professionals do not need to become a master of web design and maintenance. And for that matter all of the factors that drive their clients to their professional sites. “Realtors do not need to worry about learning how to do the large job of website design,” confirmed Weithorn.

Partnering with them throughout their marketing journey is his passion, nurturing repeat and continued loyalty. “We want to create long-term relationships with our Realtor and broker clients. We work with many independent brokers and Realtors that want to establish their own identity along with their broker,” he added.

The DPI Showcase Website Difference

“A website…If you’re not online, you don’t exist,” Weithorn said with conviction. “It is the foundation for all of your marketing. It includes website design and management; Social media content; Customer Relationship Management tools (CRM) and other services that streamline business practices like an e-newsletter,” said Weithorn.

DPI Showcase pride themselves with their personal service. “We offer the security that they [the client] have someone that they can contact at any point in the process. We have a darn good product and service to back it up,” said Weithorn.

Weithorn is continuously reading and researching technology trends. “I keep aware of what’s new and where it is going and I shift our product to fill in those gaps,” confirmed Weithorn.

About:

DPI Showcase Web Site’s has been creating IDX websites for realtors and brokers since 2004. The IDX platform allows real estate professionals’ clients to search for properties directly on their website, providing customers with up-to-date property availability.

To learn more about Mark Weithorn and DPI Showcase Web Sites visit www.DPIshowcase.com

Media Communications

Media contact/Publicist: adamtorres@missionmatters.com







Attachment