Olink Holding AB (publ) announces pricing of public offering of American Depositary Shares

Uppsala, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) (“Olink” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of a public offering of 5,831,028 American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company (the “ADSs”), consisting of 4,250,000 ADSs offered by the Company and 1,581,028 ADSs offered by certain selling shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a price to the public of $20.00 per ADS. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 874,654 ADSs from the Company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by the Selling Shareholders. The offering is expected to close on or about January 23, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. SVB Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was declared automatically effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 18, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the ability to complete the offering, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-3ASR and its Annual Report on 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:



Investor contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

Jan.medina@olink.com

Media contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

Andrea.pander@olink.com

