NBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV

19 January 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 December 2022 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (as of 31 December 2022)

NAV per share of $27.94 (£23.23)

(8.9%) NAV total return (“TR”) during 2022, with performance impacted by quoted holdings and FX movements

$143 million of announced realisations during 2022

$307 million of available liquidity

As of 31 December 2022 YTD 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (8.9%) 60.1% 86.4% 226.1% MSCI World TR (USD) (17.7%) 17.3% 38.2% 146.4% Share price TR (GBP) (9.7%) 49.8% 87.3% 400.8% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) 0.3% 7.1% 15.5% 88.2%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (as of 31 December 2022)

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.7% NAV increase ($10 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate

0.4% NAV decrease ($5 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 12% of portfolio fair value)

0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) from the receipt of additional third quarter private company valuation information

0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

$143 million of announced realisations from the portfolio in 20221

Seven full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the final sale of public shares of Fiserv, the partial realisation of MHS Global, the sale of Stratus Technologies and the partial sale of an additional transaction which was signed in June and closed in August 20222

$41 million invested in two transactions in 2022

$26 million invested in True Potential, a wealth management technology platform

$15 million re-invested in an undisclosed investment

$307 million of available liquidity

$7 million of cash and $300 million of undrawn credit facility

A further $27 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 December 2022 was based on the following information:

15% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022

12% in public securities 3% in private direct investments



85% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022

84% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 31 December 2022)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 69.7 5.1% Action 2020 3i Consumer 60.1 4.4% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 48.0 3.5% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 46.0 3.3% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 44.9 3.3% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 40.8 3.0% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials 39.7 2.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 34.7 2.5% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 34.5 2.5% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.4 2.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 29.4 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 27.6 2.0% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2019 BC Partners Business Services 27.3 2.0% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 26.5 1.9% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 24.7 1.8% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 24.4 1.8% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 24.3 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 23.5 1.7% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 23.4 1.7% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer 22.0 1.6% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 21.5 1.6% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.5 1.6% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 21.3 1.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 21.2 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 17.7 1.3% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 17.0 1.2% Leaseplan 2016 TDR Capital Financial Services 16.4 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $908.2 65.9%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 72% Europe 24% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 16% Business Services 14% Financial Services 14% Healthcare 10% Other 4% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 5% 2015 2% 2016 7% 2017 25% 2018 19% 2019 17% 2020 11% 2021 11% 2022 3% Total Portfolio 100%





About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.



NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.







1 $120 million of cash from realisations received through 31 December 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. NBPE expects total additional net cash from these realisations of $27 million.

2 Additional transaction represents an aggregate gross value to NBPE of approximately $33 million, of which NBPE received approximately $12 million in cash and NBPE elected to roll a total of approximately $21 million in value. The transaction closed in August 2022 and NBPE received the cash in October 2022.





