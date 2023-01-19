New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network cloud infrastructure: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993782/?utm_source=GNW
This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:
- a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the network cloud infrastructure market, split into:
- five main application sub-segments: network cloud hardware, virtual infrastructure management (VIM/IaaS), container-as-a-service (CaaS), virtualisation layer and DC SDN control
- two delivery types: product and professional services
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the network cloud infrastructure market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for CSPs and vendors.
