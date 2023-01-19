$26.9 Billion Worldwide Power Rental Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include Aggreko, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco and Cummins

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power rental market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.23% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Power rental refers to the facility of temporarily renting power plants or generators for supplying energy to industrial units. It delivers functioning power equipment along with various scalable components, which are installed in power stations. It also offers reliability, flexibility, speed and cost-effectiveness to businesses for coping with brief shortages of power.

The power rental services are aimed to stabilize utility power grids and provide additional energy to industries and support communities. Owing to this, it finds extensive application across the construction, mining, and oil & gas industries.



Global Power Rental Market Trends:



The rising demand for uninterrupted power supply along with rapid industrialization across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing instances of unreliable power supply generated through small-scale power grids and limited access to the main transmission network has catalysed the demand for rental generators across the utility and manufacturing industries. Furthermore, there is a growing requirement for scalable rental equipment that can overcome the problems associated with voltage sags & swells, and power outages.

Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of outsourcing power equipment is also impacting the market positively. Power rental systems enables consumers to obtain equipment according to their requirements in a cost-effective manner.

Moreover, the implementation of favourable government initiatives to expand metro and airport networks, along with the construction of hotels and shopping malls, are further increasing the demand for power rental across both the developed and emerging nations.

Other factors, including the adoption of natural gas-based power generators and the increasing deployment of renewables as an alternative power source to reduce carbon emissions, are projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being Aggreko Plc, Caterpillar, Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Cummins, Inc., United Rentals, Inc., HIMOINSA S.L., Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems), The Hertz Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson SE, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Speedy Hire Plc, Smart Energy Solutions (SES), and SoEnergy International, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the global power rental market growth?

2. What are the global power rental market drivers?

3. What are the key industry trends in the global power rental market?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global power rental market?

5. What is the global power rental market breakup by fuel type?

6. What is the global power rental market breakup by power rating?

7. What is the global power rental market breakup by application?

8. What is the global power rental market breakup by end use industry?

9. What are the major regions in the global power rental market?

10. Who are the key companies/players in the global power rental market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $17.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $26.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Power Rental Systems Overview

4.2 Industry Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints



5 Global Power Rental Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Power Rating

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

6.1 Diesel

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Natural Gas

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.1 Generator

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Transformer

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Load Bank

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Rating

8.1 Up to 50 kW

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 51 -500 kW

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 501 -2,500 kW

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Above 2,500 kW

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Peak Shaving

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Standby Power

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Base Load/Continuous Power

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Utilities

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Oil & Gas

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Events

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Construction

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Mining

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Data Centers

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 PESTEL Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Product Benchmarking

16.3 Key Players

16.4 Merger & Acquisitions

16.5 Profiles of Key Players

16.5.1 Aggreko Plc

16.5.2 Caterpillar, Inc.

16.5.3 Atlas Copco Group

16.5.4 Cummins, Inc.

16.5.5 United Rentals, Inc.

16.5.6 HIMOINSA S.L.

16.5.7 Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems)

16.5.8 The Hertz Corporation

16.5.9 Generac Power Systems

16.5.10 Wacker Neuson SE

16.5.11 Wartsila Oyj Abp

16.5.12 Speedy Hire Plc

16.5.13 Smart Energy Solutions (SES)

16.5.14 SoEnergy International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxks55

Attachment