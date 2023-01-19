Dividend News Update: BOTS Incorporated Announces Record Date for Dividend to All $BTZI Shareholders; Artificial Intelligence Will be Remaining Core Business Post Dividend; Scott Adams Cyborgesqe AI Reads News of His Annexation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK: BTZI) ("The Company"), a leading provider of advanced technology solutions is excited to announce an update to its business strategy. This change will mark a significant shift in the company's direction, positioning Bots, Inc. at the forefront of the rapidly-growing artificial intelligence and drone technology markets.

As a result of transferring its blockchain-related assets to Bullet Blockchain and planning to distribute up to 250,000,000 shares of $BULT to $BTZI shareholders, Bots is transforming its business strategy, introducing a new division focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) initially applying the same to smart Drones. Bots will shortly file a patent related to the use of AI in Drones and announce the filing of the invention with the USPTO in the coming days.

The record date has been set at February 17, 2023 subject to approval by the board of directors which will be followed by notice to FINRA 10 days prior to the record date. The rate of distribution will be decided by the Board and is estimated to be approximately 1 share of $BULT for each 6 shares of $BTZI held on the record date.

Under our new strategy, Bots, Inc. will establish an R & D division focused on artificial intelligence software for drones and advanced drone hardware. The aim of this new division is to provide customers with cutting-edge AI solutions for drones, which will help improve operations and drive growth in various industries. The company is already in the process of filing additional patents to protect its cutting-edge technologies with the first patent ready to be filed.

The global drone market is expected to reach $43 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. The market size for AI software, which is expected to be a key driver of drone technology, is expected to reach $190 billion by 2025, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. By focusing on these high-growth areas, Bots, Inc. is positioning itself as a major player in the industry and is poised to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead.

In addition to its new R&D branch, Bots, Inc. is also excited to announce several potential use cases for its AI-powered drones. The first is in the construction and mining industry, where drones equipped with AI algorithms can be used for surveys and inspection, allowing companies to improve safety, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the drone-based survey and inspection market is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Another potential use case is in the logistics and delivery industry. Drones equipped with AI can be used for package delivery, providing faster and more efficient service to customers. The global drone logistics market is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets.

Additionally, AI-powered drones can be used in the security and surveillance industry. Drones equipped with AI can be used for surveillance of critical infrastructure and perimeter security, providing real-time information to security personnel. The global drone-based security and surveillance market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets.

With these exciting use cases and the company's new focus on AI and drone technology, Bots Inc. is positioning itself as a major player in the industry and is poised to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead. The company's new strategy and leadership team will help it to better serve its customers and establish itself as a leader in the field of AI-powered drones.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Bots Inc. Our new business strategy is focused on providing our customers with the best AI solutions for drones, which will help them improve their operations and drive growth. We are confident that our new R&D division will enable us to better serve our customers and position us as a leader in the industry," commented CEO, Simon Rubin.

ROBOT READS THE NEWS

We recently announced that we selected @ScottAdamsSays as the ideal personality to be incorporated into AI which triggered his tweeting of the same which resulted in Machiavelli’s Underbelly producing this Cyborgesqe deep fake of Adams reading our news of himself: https://mobile.twitter.com/mmm_machiavelli/status/1612633215625461767

Scott Adams' voice has gained a reputation as a persuasive and influential presence on social media, fostering a sense of personal connection among listeners. To capitalize on this, BOTS, Inc. plans to incorporate an AI version of Scott Adams as the company's Chief Commercial Officer and as the voice of the company in all aspects of commerce and communication, similar to how Siri and Alexa are used by their respective companies. The advanced AI characters from science fiction, such as HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey, C-3PO from Star Wars, and Data from Star Trek, provide a glimpse into the potential for Scott Adams' voice to live on in artificial immortality. It's worth noting that Scott Adams first achieved fame as the creator of the Dilbert comic strip and is a prolific author of best-selling self-help books, which may also be used in developing his AI personality.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specializing in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM-related US patents, and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. Bots, Inc. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

BTZI subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions, also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Statements

