BCG Vaccine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The BCG vaccine market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, 2022-2027.



COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the BCG vaccine market initially. The strict lockdowns and government regulations intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19 resulted in a decrease in demand for BCG vaccine due to the lack of visits in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics. The outbreak of the pandemic also resulted in the shortage of support staff for pediatric vaccination, which includes BCG vaccination as well. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturing companies prioritized manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines instead of other vaccines, which in turn created a shortage of BCG vaccine as well. For instance, a modelling study was conducted for evaluating the impact of COVID-19 on global BCG vaccine coverage was published in October 2021 in the journal of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and the results of the study showed that there was substantial variation in the impact of COVID-19 on routine BCG vaccination programs, some African countries showed normal BCG coverage while other showed lower rates during the period of January to June 2020 and it was also mentioned that there was a 50 percent decline in the BCG coverage in India during the pandemic period. Furthermore, as per an article titled “Impact of COVID-19 on routine immunization in South-East Asia and Western Pacific: Disruptions and solutions” published in the journal of The Lancet in April, 2021, fear of infection, restriction of movement, and limited access to healthcare were the main reasons for COVID-related disruption to immunization services which includes BCG vaccination as well. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak affected the market’s growth adversely in its preliminary phase; however, the market is expected to gain traction due to the significant increase in the use of BCG vaccines globally.



Further, rising prevalence of tuberculosis, technological advancement in vaccine research and development and rise in government initiatives for vaccination programs are among the major factors driving the growth of the studied market. Poverty, homelessness and HIV infections are the main reasons which causes tuberculosis and BCG vaccine is the only vaccine available which prevents infection by mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria.



Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 1.5 million died from tuberculosis in 2020. Tuberculosis is the 13th leading cause of death worldwide and its also the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. Additionally, in 2020 an estimated 10 million people fell ill due to tuberculosis worldwide and its also stated that tuberculosis is present in all countries and it can infect all age groups. Therefore, the rising prevalence of tuberculosis and increasing death due to it is expected to boost the BCG vaccine market globally, driving the need for BCG vaccine and thereby fueling the growth of the studied market over the forecast period.



In addition, BCG vaccine is also used to treat patients suffering from bladder cancer. BCG vaccine is the most common intravesical immunotherapy for treating early-stage bladder cancer. It is used to help keep cancer from growing and to help keep it from coming back. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, Inc., Bacillus of Calmette-Guerin is the most common intravesical immunotherapy used for treating patients with early-stage bladder cancer. BCG is an inactivated germ that is used as a vaccine to prevent tuberculosis but in the case of bladder cancer this germ is put directly in the bladder through a catheter so that it can turn on the immune system of the patient. Moreover, according to an article titled “A BCG success story: From prevention of tuberculosis to optimal bladder cancer treatment” published in the journal of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in August 2021, an observational study was performed to see the effect of BCG vaccine against existing bladder cancer and it was concluded that BCG vaccine is the most effective drug for the treatment of localized bladder cancer. Thus, owing to the increasing usage of BCG vaccine for the treatment of different diseases the studied market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors the studied market is anticipated to witness growth over the analysis period.



However, the side effects associated with the use of BCG vaccine and shortage of supply is likely to impede market growth.



Pediatrics segment is Dominating the BCG Vaccine Market



BCG vaccination is given mostly to babies and young children as it provides consistent protection up to 80 percent against the most severe forms of childhood tuberculosis such as TB meningitis. Children have more risk of developing tuberculosis than adults. For instance, according to a report titled “India TB Report 2022” published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India in February 2022 in India, childhood tuberculosis is a staggering problem, contributing to approximately 31 percent of the global burden. Moreover, according to an article published in August 2022 titled “BCG vaccine prevents tuberculosis in young children, but not adults” the Boston University School of Public Health said a new study suggests that the BCG vaccine is very effective against tuberculosis in children under 5, but adults in high-burden countries may need additional protection to maintain immunity beyond childhood. Hence, owing to the increasing BCG vaccination of pediatrics, the adoption of these vaccines is likely to increase among the target population, ultimately driving market growth.



In addition, according to an article titled “Pediatric Tuberculosis with a Focus on Indonesia“ published by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in June 2022, it is estimated that 7.5 million children aged 0-14 years are infected with TB each year (latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI)), and 1-1.2 million children progress to active TB disease, more than half of whom are aged under 5 years Thus, the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis in children creates demand for BCG vaccine and is creating opportunities for the growth of the segment in the future.



Furthermore, continuous government initiatives for tuberculosis vaccination in the market are positively affecting the growth of the segment. For instance, in May 2020 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India devised National Strategic Plan 2020-2025, which outlines approaches to eliminate tuberculosis in India by the year of 2025.



Therefore, the pediatrics segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the abovementioned factors.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Growth Over the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market owing to factors such as the high prevalence of tuberculosis, increasing susceptibility of having tuberculosis infection due to the rise in poverty and homelessness, and presence of a large number of BCG vaccine manufacturers in the region. An increase in the BCG vaccination of children in countries like India and China is among the key factors which contribute to the growth of the studied market in Asia-Pacific.



The rising prevalence of tuberculosis in developing countries like India, Indonesia, and China is the main re for the growth of Asia-Pacific region. For instance, according to an article titled “Pediatric Tuberculosis with a Focus on Indonesia “published by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in June 2022, Indonesia has the second highest incidence of TB in the world (rate of 312 per 100,000 population) and accounts for 8.5 percent of global cases. High concentration of market players, or manufacturer’s presence in the region is also one of the factors driving the growth of the BCG vaccine market in the region. For instance, the article titled “Past, Present and Future of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin Vaccine Use in China” published on July 2022 stated that at present two major BCG production institutions in China produce freeze-dried intradermal BCG vaccines for the scheduled immunization of children: the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products and the Chengdu Institute of Biological Products (a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group CNBG)), with a combined annual supply of no less than 20 million copies.



Therefore, owing to the aforesaid factors the growth of the studied market is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific Region.



The BCG vaccine market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several companies operating globally as well as regionally. The competitive landscape includes an analysis of a few international as well as local companies which hold the market shares and are well known. include AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., GSBPL, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Japan BCG Laboratory, Merck & Co., Inc., Microgen, Biomed Lublin S.A., BCG Vaccine Laboratory, and China Biotechnology Co., Ltd.?among others.



