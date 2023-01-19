English French

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Paris, 19th January 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

113,720 shares

€ 3,073,241.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,156

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,536

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 882,904 shares for € 13,680,496.89

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 979,652 shares for € 15,426,123.35

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account: 210,468 shares € 1,321,862.47 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,838 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,403 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,464,257 shares for € 29,382,870.13 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,378,303 shares for € 28,280,905.00

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 shares € 5,000,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – 9-month 2022 revenue: €2,283m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 4,156 882,904 13,680,496.89 4,536 979,652 15,426,123.35 01/07/2022 47 8,011 128,736.77 37 8,087 130,524.18 04/07/2022 7 2,000 32,560.00 45 5,414 88,248.20 05/07/2022 89 23,990 370,645.50 15 3,000 47,250.00 06/07/2022 16 3,500 52,780.00 25 1,900 28,785.00 07/07/2022 2 501 7,595.16 23 1,801 27,411.22 08/07/2022 1 100 1,540.00 36 8,000 125,280.00 11/07/2022 85 13,000 202,930.00 33 7,500 117,900.00 12/07/2022 23 2,408 36,938.72 12 4,001 61,895.47 13/07/2022 31 4,787 74,007.02 15 3,594 55,994.52 14/07/2022 4 1,000 15,500.00 7 1,907 29,825.48 15/07/2022 - - - 25 7,467 118,575.96 18/07/2022 1 1 15.92 58 10,501 170,011.19 19/07/2022 2 501 8,166.30 53 10,001 165,616.56 20/07/2022 43 9,660 162,674.40 64 15,500 261,950.00 21/07/2022 11 2,086 35,670.60 50 22,500 388,350.00 22/07/2022 59 16,471 285,113.01 60 18,266 317,463.08 25/07/2022 25 8,897 155,786.47 48 14,234 250,803.08 26/07/2022 68 23,651 409,162.30 27 10,078 174,752.52 27/07/2022 40 10,178 174,552.70 64 16,000 275,680.00 28/07/2022 74 25,610 425,126.00 - - - 29/07/2022 41 10,456 159,767.68 42 10,000 155,900.00 01/08/2022 19 4,500 71,460.00 33 6,500 103,935.00 02/08/2022 36 8,500 134,640.00 27 5,001 79,715.94 03/08/2022 36 7,000 110,670.00 24 7,499 118,859.15 04/08/2022 29 8,001 125,615.70 21 5,317 84,221.28 05/08/2022 35 9,545 147,279.35 13 2,034 31,669.38 08/08/2022 14 2,042 31,160.92 47 9,000 139,410.00 09/08/2022 24 5,001 77,565.51 24 4,223 65,921.03 10/08/2022 28 5,501 84,880.43 42 9,449 147,498.89 11/08/2022 15 3,670 58,499.80 45 6,981 111,765.81 12/08/2022 12 3,331 52,829.66 8 2,501 39,940.97 15/08/2022 19 6,500 102,115.00 34 6,038 95,158.88 16/08/2022 22 5,000 79,500.00 54 9,078 144,612.54 17/08/2022 71 21,500 334,110.00 10 2,000 31,700.00 18/08/2022 41 8,500 130,390.00 27 7,000 107,800.00 19/08/2022 46 13,958 210,207.48 11 3,005 45,435.60 22/08/2022 29 5,500 81,510.00 - - - 23/08/2022 3 1,000 14,790.00 22 5,000 74,500.00 24/08/2022 28 7,500 111,150.00 24 3,500 52,255.00 25/08/2022 29 6,500 95,290.00 9 1,000 14,890.00 26/08/2022 17 5,000 72,300.00 5 1,501 22,064.70 29/08/2022 18 4,000 56,760.00 15 2,000 28,500.00 30/08/2022 25 10,050 141,202.50 20 2,000 28,700.00 31/08/2022 31 7,576 104,548.80 - - - 01/09/2022 37 10,820 145,529.00 8 2,802 38,247.30 02/09/2022 15 5,574 74,635.86 31 10,500 141,645.00 05/09/2022 39 7,000 91,770.00 10 2,500 33,200.00 06/09/2022 31 8,500 112,115.00 36 7,000 92,960.00 07/09/2022 31 10,500 138,180.00 31 11,000 145,200.00 08/09/2022 22 8,000 105,200.00 36 7,500 99,375.00 09/09/2022 16 3,001 39,643.21 42 8,501 112,978.29

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 4,156 882,904 13,680,496.89 4,536 979,652 15,426,123.35 12/09/2022 2 1,000 13,500.00 26 5,001 67,713.54 13/09/2022 48 15,001 201,313.42 35 6,589 89,808.07 14/09/2022 69 10,999 142,107.08 7 1,500 19,590.00 15/09/2022 17 4,359 55,708.02 27 5,500 70,730.00 16/09/2022 25 6,641 84,871.98 20 4,000 51,480.00 19/09/2022 15 4,000 51,480.00 14 4,000 51,720.00 20/09/2022 18 5,639 72,686.71 32 5,000 65,350.00 21/09/2022 35 6,362 81,051.88 34 7,001 89,612.80 22/09/2022 44 11,001 139,492.68 12 4,001 51,012.75 23/09/2022 26 6,000 74,340.00 8 2,500 31,275.00 26/09/2022 20 5,000 60,850.00 25 8,000 98,160.00 27/09/2022 49 12,000 145,320.00 35 6,500 79,040.00 28/09/2022 33 7,336 86,418.08 48 7,700 91,399.00 29/09/2022 40 6,664 78,168.72 - - - 30/09/2022 1 67 795.96 44 11,700 140,283.00 03/10/2022 17 5,133 61,082.70 20 4,700 56,729.00 04/10/2022 - - - 20 5,000 61,950.00 05/10/2022 11 1,400 17,136.00 1 1 12.56 06/10/2022 - - - 9 1,000 12,320.00 07/10/2022 10 1,000 12,200.00 6 800 9,904.00 10/10/2022 23 4,300 52,030.00 15 2,297 28,138.25 11/10/2022 60 5,700 68,970.00 36 6,955 84,503.25 12/10/2022 27 3,200 38,752.00 33 5,448 66,356.64 13/10/2022 33 4,600 56,902.00 48 6,999 87,137.55 14/10/2022 26 4,001 50,972.74 50 6,700 85,626.00 17/10/2022 17 1,799 22,775.34 29 5,200 66,560.00 18/10/2022 6 1,501 19,723.14 61 10,801 142,681.21 19/10/2022 52 8,343 108,876.15 25 2,950 38,704.00 20/10/2022 32 4,958 63,363.24 24 3,801 48,842.85 21/10/2022 49 7,100 88,679.00 - - - 24/10/2022 37 6,000 74,220.00 60 5,100 63,444.00 25/10/2022 36 5,200 63,752.00 55 7,700 95,018.00 26/10/2022 25 3,670 46,021.80 42 5,401 67,890.57 27/10/2022 36 5,532 69,039.36 40 5,201 65,064.51 28/10/2022 34 4,400 54,428.00 39 4,600 57,270.00 31/10/2022 18 1,633 20,657.45 49 6,000 76,260.00 01/11/2022 - - - 57 4,800 62,352.00 02/11/2022 22 2,270 29,555.40 24 2,800 36,568.00 03/11/2022 49 4,757 61,365.30 17 2,401 31,092.95 04/11/2022 - - - 126 30,408 430,577.28 07/11/2022 8 900 13,158.00 91 21,000 314,580.00 08/11/2022 9 526 8,084.62 47 13,000 201,890.00 09/11/2022 58 6,100 94,672.00 58 13,200 206,448.00 10/11/2022 104 16,270 255,439.00 68 18,500 291,560.00 11/11/2022 - - - 68 13,500 218,835.00 14/11/2022 2 200 3,302.00 76 20,800 353,392.00 15/11/2022 46 6,600 112,662.00 53 12,721 217,910.73 16/11/2022 76 18,800 321,104.00 56 11,551 197,753.12 17/11/2022 20 5,500 95,645.00 80 26,318 461,091.36 18/11/2022 49 11,500 198,490.00 38 11,000 190,850.00 21/11/2022 65 14,500 252,010.00 72 18,000 313,740.00





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 4,156 882,904 13,680,496.89 4,536 979,652 15,426,123.35 22/11/2022 69 10,500 180,915.00 8 1,528 26,571.92 23/11/2022 10 900 15,219.00 2 1,000 17,160.00 24/11/2022 9 1,500 25,725.00 13 4,000 68,960.00 25/11/2022 7 700 12,019.00 11 3,472 60,447.52 28/11/2022 72 9,887 170,451.88 8 2,000 34,860.00 29/11/2022 32 5,313 90,852.30 36 6,400 109,824.00 30/11/2022 40 7,070 121,109.10 62 12,900 221,622.00 01/12/2022 55 10,503 183,277.35 99 21,500 376,250.00 02/12/2022 38 9,505 168,333.55 84 21,497 382,431.63 05/12/2022 60 12,495 222,161.10 43 11,003 196,403.55 06/12/2022 104 22,262 390,920.72 34 7,500 132,300.00 07/12/2022 57 12,279 213,409.02 41 8,080 140,511.20 08/12/2022 69 14,584 256,095.04 71 18,139 319,427.79 09/12/2022 76 16,873 294,940.04 82 20,361 357,131.94 12/12/2022 63 16,500 287,925.00 - - - 13/12/2022 9 3,000 52,830.00 77 16,750 296,810.00 14/12/2022 19 5,000 87,300.00 42 9,000 158,940.00 15/12/2022 65 9,500 167,105.00 25 4,500 79,920.00 16/12/2022 37 7,050 121,753.50 21 3,500 60,655.00 19/12/2022 47 9,060 156,375.60 67 16,000 278,240.00 20/12/2022 34 6,475 111,823.25 13 3,500 60,830.00 21/12/2022 1 4 70.00 49 9,509 167,073.13 22/12/2022 48 8,996 157,699.88 9 1,491 26,450.34 23/12/2022 17 4,000 69,800.00 37 7,320 128,392.80 27/12/2022 23 7,000 123,060.00 65 14,180 249,709.80 28/12/2022 36 7,670 135,835.70 50 11,000 195,360.00 29/12/2022 24 4,438 78,286.32 48 11,000 195,580.00 30/12/2022 49 10,500 187,215.00 31 6,696 119,657.52

