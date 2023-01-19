New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hepatitis B Virus Vaccine Market: Analysis By End User, By Composition, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381895/?utm_source=GNW

It is transmitted through contact with blood or body fluids of an infected person. This can occur through sexual contact, sharing needles or other drug injection equipment, or being exposed to blood or body fluids in a healthcare setting. It can also be passed from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth. Hepatitis B is a serious illness that can cause long-term health problems, including liver damage, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.



The hepatitis B vaccine is an effective way to prevent infection with the hepatitis B virus. Vaccination is the core component of hepatitis B virus (HBV) prevention and a key intervention in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to eradicate hepatitis B by 2030. Following the approval of the first hepatitis B vaccine in 1981, there has been significant progress in hepatitis B vaccines. Furthermore, vaccine recommendations have evolved over several decades, culminating in the recommendation for universal hepatitis B immunization for all people under the age of 60. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% over the projected period of 2022-2027.



By End User: The report identifies two segments on the basis of end user: Adult and Pediatric. Adult HBV vaccine segment is further divided into two segment on the basis of composition: mono vaccine and combination vaccine. The combination vaccines segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period, due to its properties of protection against multiple causal agents. The combination vaccine also reduces the cost of packaging for individual vaccines, which would contribute to the segment market growth. For example, the Twinrix combination vaccine can protect against both hepatitis B and hepatitis A.



By Region: In the report, the global hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine market is divided into five regions: The US, China, Europen Union, Japan, and ROW. The US accounted for the maximum share of the global market in 2021. The hepatitis B vaccine market in the US is a significant market, with a high demand for the vaccine due to the ongoing threat of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of HBV, government initiatives and policies to promote vaccination, technological advances in vaccine production, and increasing healthcare expenditure. There are several manufacturers of the HBV vaccine in the US, including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Inc., and more. These manufacturers offer a range of HBV vaccines, including monovalent (mono-HBV) vaccines and combination (combo-HBV) vaccines. The specific vaccines available and their prices may vary depending on the manufacturer and the distribution channel.



European Union and the UK market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Various reasons such as improved healthcare infrastructure, an active government drive to track HBV, and a well-established reimbursement system for hospitals, are expected to drive the growth of the market in European Union. In addition, Public Health England is constantly updating the country’s HBV infection burden, relating it to economic burden, statistical modelling, and estimating vaccination cost-effectiveness. These types of studies are also expected to propel the growth of the market in EU. Furthermore, the market’s growth is projected to be influenced by ongoing technological advancements, greater accessibility, and rising disposable income. The favorable environment for new vaccines, as well as government legislation, are foreseen to assist the market’s growth. Companies would adjust to changing market conditions and tailor their business plans and practices to aid in the growth of the HBV vaccination in the region.



Growth Drivers: One of the key drivers of the market’s expansion is the increasing geriatric population. The demand for hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine may increase as the population ages, as the risk of HBV infection and complications increases with age. Older people are more likely to have underlying health conditions that may increase their risk of HBV infection and complications. Older people may also be more likely to have certain behaviors or exposures that increase their risk of HBV infection. For example, they may be more likely to have received a blood transfusion or organ transplant before widespread screening for HBV became available. Older people may also have a weaker immune system, which may make it more difficult for their body to fight off HBV infection and prevent it from becoming chronic. Overall, the aging population may lead to an increase in demand for HBV vaccine as more people may be seeking protection against the virus. Other significant growth factors of the market include, rising prevalence of hepatitis B virus, rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing instances of HBV among infants and increase in liver cancer and cirrhosis deaths due to HBV.



Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as high cost of vaccine development and inequitable access to vaccines. Inequitable access to vaccines have been observed and is a critical issue in the market, particularly in impoverished areas where awareness programs and initiatives have either failed to permeate or have not penetrated sufficiently. In some circumstances, vaccinations may be difficult to obtain due to a lack of adequate storage facilities and government backing, such as in distant areas. Access to immunization has also been limited due to other constraints such as low literacy rates, lack of health knowledge, and financial limitations. Furthermore, the development and distribution of HBV vaccines and antibodies in deprived areas is unequal, which is considered as a stumbling block to the market’s growth.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to use of AI in vaccine and drug design, technological advancements in vaccine administration and favorable government initiatives and policies. Government initiatives are considered the most important trend for the growth of the vaccine market. The government of various countries are now providing funds for setting up electronic health records, procurement of IT technologies for healthcare purposes, immunization programs and policies for improving the medical devices, antibodies and vaccines used in the treatment of Hepatitis B Virus. Several organizations are also participating in the immunization programs. For instance, The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), founded in early 2000 with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and now supported by a number of partners, has played an important role in promoting universal hepatitis B vaccination in low and middle-income countries.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine market. One of the main impacts of COVID-19 on HBV vaccines has been a disruption in the production and supply chain for vaccines. The pandemic has caused disruptions in the supply of raw materials and other inputs needed for vaccine production, as well as in the transportation and distribution of vaccines. This has led to shortages of HBV vaccines and other vaccines in some areas. In addition, the focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to delays or reductions in funding for other vaccination programs, including HBV vaccination programs. This may have had an impact on vaccination rates for HBV and other diseases.



Despite the short-term challenges posed by the pandemic, the post COVID outlook for the hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine market looks positive. The COVAX Facility, which is led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has also been working to ensure access to other essential vaccines, including the hepatitis B vaccine. The COVAX Facility has secured more than 2 billion doses of the hepatitis B vaccine and has delivered them to countries around the world. These efforts would drive the production of HBV vaccines during the post COVID period.



Global hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine market is moderately concentrated, with increasing acquisitions, collaboration, and product launches. Past decades have seen rise in studies on characteristics of anti-HBs antibodies, pertaining to neonates, infants, adults, and immune suppressed patients. Top players have been trying to incorporate the results of multicenter studies in a bid to improve response to HBV vaccination, with a direct focus on HBV mutants.



GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co., Inc.

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Cyrus Poonawalla Group (Serum Institute of India Pvt.)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Sanofi

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Meiji Group (KM Biologics)

LG Chem Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Limited



Due to the concentration of key players in developed regions, regional partnerships and distribution agreements have become major strategic initiatives for a number of key players. Numerous new entrants and established players also eye potential avenues in chronic HBV infected patients and intend to conduct more research on therapeutic vaccination. In March 2022, VBI Vaccines Inc. received the US Food and Drug Administration approval for the only 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the US, PreHevbrio for hepatitis B.

