Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Size & Share to Surpass $34.5 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market is valued at USD 24.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 34.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, the key factors anticipated accelerating the thermoplastic elastomer market growth over the forecast period. The rise of the global industry has mostly been attributed to rising demand across various applications, including those in the automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, medical, and consumer goods sectors. Over the projected period, the manufacture of automotive components is anticipated to experience rising demand, which will significantly impact the global industry.

We forecast that the elastomer thermoplastic category in the thermoplastic elastomer market sales will account for more than 20% of total sales by 2028. Regulating bodies in many countries have enacted several strict laws to lessen the negative consequences of carbon emissions and harmful gases (GHG) on the environment and human health.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/thermoplastic-elastomer-market-1947/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increased Demand Across Verticals in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth

According to estimates, the global adoption of thermoplastic elastomers by end-user industries, including automotive, engineering and construction, electrical and electronic components, kitchen appliances, medical, epoxy, protective coatings and varnishes, footwear, HVAC, and others, will contribute to the market's expansion. Medical equipment such as catheters, drug delivery tubes, surgical tool grips, and other implants are all made with the help of thermoplastic elastomers, which are widely used in the healthcare sector.

Growing Awareness Regarding Their Benefits to Drive the Market Growth

As more people learn about the advantages of thermoplastic materials, including their amazing performance qualities like hygiene, absorbency, suppleness, weatherproof, chemical, and thermal capacity, easy sanitation, and good mechanical, the market will continue to grow. As composite materials become more popular due to their environmental friendliness, low production energy costs, and ease of handling, regenerate, and forming, the market will grow.

Top Players in the Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market

Arkema S.A, (France)

Asahi Kasei Corporation, (Japan)

BASF SE, (Germany)

Covestro Ag, (Germany)

Hunstsman Corporation, (US)



For Additional Information on Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Thermoplastic Elastomer industry is the development of sustainable products. Market participants will have lucrative prospects in the next years due to the expanding market players' focus on creating environmentally friendly and long-term products.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the thermoplastic elastomer industry is the surging demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers. The market will experience expansion due to the ongoing advancement and commercialization of bio-based thermoplastic elastomers and the growing adoption of such materials.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/thermoplastic-elastomer-market-1947/0

Recent Developments in the Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market

RTP Company, a worldwide compounder of custom designed thermoplastics, stated in May 2019 that it has acquired Zeon Chemicals' Zeotherm TPV product line. If you're looking for specialist nitrile elastomers, go no further than Zeon chemicals. RTP Corporation's Thermoplastic Elastomers division will grow as a result of the purchase.

In November of 2020, Evonik and HP announced that they would be working together to create a new co-branded1 elastomer, a high-performance speciality powder based on a thermoplastic amide grade (TPA) for 3D printing that is both flexible and durable.

Top Report Findings

Based on type, most of the thermoplastic elastomer market's revenue is controlled by the elastomer thermoplastics category. The need for TPE in the external, interior, closing systems, and under elements is also anticipated to increase due to the rapidly expanding vehicle markets. Demand for affordable, lightweight, and safe MUV/SUV models with a focus on luxury and aesthetics is driving the growth of applications in the automotive sector.

Based on end users, the automotive category controls most of the thermoplastic elastomer market's revenue. Due to the extensive use of electronic and electrical equipment such as passenger airbags, safety belt suspension components, and electric motor housings for windows and seating, TPE utilization in automotive applications has expanded tremendously. Applications for newly created grades with improved hydrolytic stability are also found in automotive parts.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Automotive Category in Thermoplastic Elastomer Market to Generate Over 25% Revenue

Thermoplastic Elastomer are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Thermoplastic Elastomer to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the end use industry, the thermoplastic elastomer market is divided into automotive, building & construction, footwear, engineering, wire & cables, medical and others

During the forecast period, the market for thermoplastic elastomers is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the automotive category. The market for automotive thermoplastic elastomers is anticipated to expand due to rising competition among industry players to produce lighter weights, rising demand for hybrid electric vehicles, expansion of transportation networks, favorable government regulations, robust vehicle components, and rapid economic growth.

On the other hand, the medical category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to rising fuelling the for more rapid processing of portable and robust medical equipment. The industry is expected to expand rapidly, especially in developing nations like Mexico, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, and India.

Asia Pacific Region in Thermoplastic Elastomer Market to Generate More 32% Revenue

Asia Pacific region dominates the market for thermoplastic elastomer throughout the projection period due to the building, packaging, electrical and electronics, and automotive industries. Due to its numerous advantages, ease of molding, and ability to take on specific shapes, TPE and other polymers are used extensively across all industries. Many automakers favor plastic vehicle components, which enable businesses to produce goods at lower costs.

Read Full Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/thermoplastic-elastomer-market-1947

Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Segmentation

By Type

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Thermoplastic Polyurethanies

Thermoplastics Polyyotefins

Thermoplastics Vulcanizates

Copyolyester Flim Elastomers

Polyether Block Amide

Elastomers Thermoplastics



By End Use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear

Engineering

Wire & Cables

Medical

Others



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 24.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 34.5 Billion CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: