Insights on the Automotive Air Filter Global Market to 2027: Stringent Vehicle Emission and Fuel Economy Regulations Drive Growth

The global automotive air filter market size reached US$ 4.81 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.41% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive air filter refers to the automotive component that restricts dirt particles and other impurities from entering an automobile's engine or cabin. In these air filters, dry particulates and contaminants, including microbes, dust, and pollen, are collected and removed from the air as it passes through specific filtration media, such as fabric, sintered metal, or ceramic.

In addition to capturing pollutants like dust and allergens, these filters prevent contamination, ensure a good mixture of air and fuel so that a vehicle can perform well, and maintain the air quality inside the vehicle. There are a variety of materials used in the manufacturing of automotive air filters, including paper, cotton, and foam.



Automotive Air Filter Market Trends:



Market is primarily driven by stringent vehicle emission and fuel economy regulations across the globe. This can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the increasing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution levels and carbon footprint. In addition to this, the rising rates of vehicle production are resulting in a higher consumption of automotive filters, thereby fueling the product demand.

Moreover, the escalating demand for luxury automobiles with enhanced cabin comfort and multi-filtration systems is providing an impetus to the market. Continual technological advancements, including improved airflow, brake dust and transmission filters, better filter media, and less sensitivity to water, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the growing sales of passenger transport vehicles are further creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the flourishing automotive industry, the advent of electric vehicles (EVs), inflating disposable income levels, improved living standards of the masses, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, ALCO Filters (Cyprus) Ltd., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, General Motors Company, MAHLE GmbH, Mann+Hummel, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi SpA, Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation) and Valeo.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive air filter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive air filter market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive air filter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Air Filter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Air Intake Filters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cabin Air Filters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Propulsion

7.1 ICE and Hybrid Vehicles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electric Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

9.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 ALCO Filters (Cyprus) Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Cummins Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 DENSO Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Donaldson Company Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Freudenberg & Co. KG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 General Motors Company

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 MAHLE GmbH

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Mann+Hummel

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Parker Hannifin Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Sogefi SpA

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.14 Valeo

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



