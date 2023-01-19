New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Sensor, Detector and Analyzer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382173/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

The market has become an integral part of several industries in recent years due to the effective contribution of gas analyzers, sensors, and detectors in preventing disasters related to gas leakages and explosions. Hence, their demand is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The proliferation of handheld devices has led to developments in the gas sensors, detectors, and analyzer field, considerably widening the scope of application across multiple end-user segments.

Stringent government regulations also improved the combustion efficiency within the vehicle to limit the emission of harmful pollutants. This development has increased the adoption of gas sensors and detectors as they help in providing real-time feedback to he automobile’s emission management systems.

The production costs for gas sensors and detectors steadily increased due to technological changes. While the market incumbents have been able to adapt to these changes, new entrants and mid-range manufacturers are facing considerable challenges.

Currently, some prominent companies are developing products across the detector and analyzer segment for applications across clinical assaying, environmental emission control, explosive detection, agricultural storage, shipping, and workplace hazard monitoring. For instance, in March 2021, DD-scientific announced the launch of electrochemical gas sensors called the DceL suite for industrial safety. The products can measure oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and ammonia.

As of June 2022, governments across the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom established regulatory frameworks to facilitate the energy transition in the oil and gas industry. This framework includes supporting the funding of R&D and tax credits for low-carbon investments in the long term. Thus, such developments are increasing the opportunities for the market vendors.



Gas Sensor, Detector & Analyzer Market Trends



Oil and Gas Industry to Record the Highest Adoption Rate for Gas Analyzers



The presence of oxygen in the gas sample determines that there is a leak in the pressurized pipeline system. The continuous and undetected leak may worsen the situation while impacting the operational flow efficiency of the pipeline. The presence of gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and carbon dioxide (CO2) in the pipeline system reacting with the oxygen can combine and form a corrosive and destructive mixture that can deteriorate the pipeline wall inside out.

In the oil and gas industry, protecting a pressurized pipeline from corrosion and leaks and minimizing downtime are a few of the crucial responsibilities. According to the NACE (National Association for Corrosion Engineers), the oil and gas industry suffers a cost of over USD 1.6 billion per year due to corrosion alone.

Mitigating such expensive costs is one of the drivers for the adoption of gas analyzers for preventive actions in the industry. A gas analyzer helps monitor leaks to extend the life of pipeline systems by effectively detecting the presence of such gases.

As per the IEA, the European Union imported an average of over 380 million cubic meters (mcm) per day of gas by pipeline from Russia or around 140 billion cubic meters (bcm) for the year. The total 155 bcm imported from Russia accounted for approximately 45% of the EU’s gas imports in 2021 and almost 40% of its total gas consumption.

Additionally, there are many ongoing and upcoming projects in the industry, with huge investments toward expanding production. For instance, the Power of Siberia Pipeline in Russia involves the construction of a 3,968 KM gas pipeline from Sakha to the Pacific Port of Vladivostok, with an estimated capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year. It is estimated to cost over USD 17.5 billion. Such projects are expected to continue during the forecast period, thus fuelling the demand for gas analyzers.



North America is Estimated to Record Significant Growth in the Gas Analyzer Market



The United States is focusing on increasing its energy generation capacity, with support from the government through investments in such projects. For instance, in March 2022, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced USD 9 million in funding to 13 American Indian and Alaska Native communities for 14 projects, which may harness their vast undeveloped solar, hydro, and geothermal energy resources, reduce or stabilize energy costs, and increase energy security and resilience on tribal lands. The projects will provide communities with clean electricity, residential power buildings that lack electricity, install microgrids, and increase workforce training opportunities.

Increased focus on reducing greenhouse gasses is one of the primary factors driving the demand for the market as governments worldwide are increasing investments to reduce emissions from the oil and gas sectors. For instance, in August 2022, the US Department of Energy announced funding up to USD 32 million for the R&D of new monitoring, measurement, and mitigation technologies to help detect and reduce methane emissions across the oil and natural gas-producing regions across the United States.

The EPA also mandated using gas detectors in the mining industry. US-based Carroll Technologies Group is a pioneer in handheld gas detectors for the mining industry. One of its products is the Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Altair 4X Detector, which alerts the miner within 15 seconds of detection.

Unfortunately, ammonia leaks are on the rise due to the increased use of natural refrigerants over fluorinated gas counterparts and due to population growth, leading to the demand for more cold storage. Due to the issue about worker safety, the International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR) updated its standards for the safe regulation of this dangerous gas. Headquartered in the United States, the IIAR is the world’s leading advocate for the safe, reliable, and efficient use of ammonia.

The IIAR-2A standard, which has been in effect for several years, requires at least two ammonia detectors in a machinery room to monitor leaks. Safely designed ammonia refrigeration systems must have, at minimum, one audible and one visual alarm placed in the room or area around the ammonia engine or machinery. The audible alarm is required to be 15 dBA (decibels measured in the A-scale) above the ambient sound pressure level (SPL) and 5 dBA above the maximum SPL in the area where the alarm is present.



Gas Sensor, Detector & Analyzer Market Competitive Analysis



The gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market is fragmented due to the presence of many players worldwide. Currently, some prominent companies are developing products with applications centering on the detector. The analyzer segment has applications across clinical assaying, environmental emission control, explosive detection, agricultural storage, shipping, and workplace hazard monitoring.



August 2022 - Emerson Electric announced its plans to open a gas analysis solutions facility in Scotland to help plants meet sustainability goals. The new facility may produce more than 10 different sensing technologies that can measure more than 60 different gas components, delivering on Emerson’s commitment to supporting customers’ decarbonization efforts.

August 2022 - International Gas Detectors Ltd released a new standard for flammable gas detection, the MK8 pellistor gas detector, which provides reliability and tests performed to provide clients with the most accurate, poison-resistant, pellistor-based gas detectors.

February 2021 - Emerson, a global leader in fluid control and pneumatics technology, released its TopWorx Magnetic Target Switch(MTS) to provide ready-to-install, universally-certified position sensing for explosion-proof and intrinsically safe applications.



