Semiconductor Inspection System Market Size To Reach USD 8.3 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Semiconductor Inspection System Market Research Report: By Type, End-Users - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 8.3 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.1% during the assessment timeframe.

Semiconductor Inspection System Market Insights

The semiconductor inspection system market is expected to garner sizable revenue growth. The rise in semiconductor manufacturing due to the growing electronics industry would continue to drive market growth.

Semiconductor inspection systems are used at every step of the semiconductor manufacturing process to provide quality assurance on incoming wafers and tool monitoring & qualification for high-volume manufacturing. The rising demand for semiconductors and the trend toward small form factors boost the market size. Also, the growing need for automatic systems to detect semiconductor production defects substantiates the semiconductor inspection system market demand.

Semiconductors have transformed the patterns of generation, distribution, and consumption of energy across industries. Additive manufacturing has changed the supply chain from producing parts to higher performance using subtractive methods. Hence, innovative designs enable agile supply chains to adopt Industry 4.0 principles.

The rising trend of additive manufacturing (AM), 3D printing, and computer-controlled processes boosts the market growth. Additionally, increasing R&D investments to develop new metal alloy designs and technologies influence market shares. Increasing uptake of GaAs technology in Field Effect Transistors (FET) and integrated circuits (ICs) for high velocity and high electric field applications pushes the growth of the market.

Key Players

Players leading the semiconductor inspection system market include

JEOL Ltd. Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

KLA-Tencor Corporation

Nanometrics, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Lasertec Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

ASML Holding NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for semiconductor wafers in consumer electronics due to high adoption of smart devices by the consumers. Key Market Drivers Growing demand for high-performing and low-cost semiconductor chips.

Industry Trends

The market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and economic growth. Besides, large technological advances in inspection & monitoring solutions and semiconductor products push the market value. Information and communication industries worldwide are creating a significant demand for semiconductor inspection equipment. Moreover, the rising use of chips in smart meters, plug-in electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, and others accelerates the market demand.

On the other hand, the high manufacturing cost of semiconductor inspection systems is a significant factor projected to impede market growth. Nevertheless, the growing usage of semiconductor equipment in power amplifiers for transmitting high-speed signals, ultra-high radio frequency, and fast electronic switching applications would support the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Semiconductor Inspection System Market Segments

The semiconductor inspection system market report is segmented into type, end-user, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented into wafer semiconductor inspection systems and mask semiconductor inspection systems. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Further, the region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, the Americas, APAC, MEA, and Rest-of-the-World.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global semiconductor inspection system market. The significant market share is attributed to the presence of notable industry players producing advanced chips and technological advances required in the semiconductor industry. Besides, the proliferation of semiconductor technologies such as GaN and SiC drives the regional market growth. Moreover, rising usages of optoelectronic, photovoltaic, and wireless communication devices boost the market demand in the region.

The semiconductor inspection system market in Europe is growing rapidly. The spurring growth in the automotive, solar cells, electronics, and aerospace & defense industries in the region drive the market. Additionally, the need for reliable and clean energy production in various European countries influences market growth, driving the renewables industry. The UK and Germany are well-established markets for semiconductor production equipment in the region.

The Asia Pacific region demonstrates steady growth in the global semiconductor inspection system market. Factors such as the increasing numbers of smartphone users and the rising demand for advances in computers, laptops, and smartphones foster regional market growth. Besides, the burgeoning electronics sector in the region creates substantial market demand.

Moreover, growing government support and funding by industry players propel market growth. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are key markets for semiconductor inspection systems in the region, growing continually with an impressive CAGR. The APAC semiconductor inspection system market is predicted to demonstrate moderate growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The highly competitive semiconductor inspection system market appears fragmented due to the presence of many players. Players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, collaboration, and product/ technology launches to gain a larger competitive advantage.

These players invest substantially to transform the consumer and business landscape. Also, industry players make substantial R&D investments in developing products and technology. They initiate discount offers, such as end-of-season sale offerings, to widen their reach to customers.

For instance, on Jan.05, 2023, Innodisk Corporation (Taiwan), a leading provider of industrial embedded flash and storage products & technologies, announced the development of DDR5 series DRAM that can power semiconductor automatic optical inspection. Automated optical inspection (AOI) applications relating to and caused by the shortcomings of consumer dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

DDR5 series DRAM plays a key role in various applications, including AOI solutions that are now used at every step of the semiconductor manufacturing process. With the rising demand for semiconductors, the need for automatic systems to detect semiconductor production defects has grown significantly.

