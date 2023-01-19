New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Tariff Bundle - Insight into 200+ operators’ 5G pricing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878941/?utm_source=GNW
Telecomspricing released its latest edition of the ‘5G Tariff Bundle’ providing an insight into 5G pricing adopted across 69 countries.
The 12 edition of the 5G Tariff Tracker covers pricing for 200 operoatrs countries. Each update includes the latest launches. Detailed information such as price in local currency and Euros, inclusive allowances, speeds and Value added and how 5G pricing compares with 4G pricing is provided in an easy-to-use format.
Additionally, there is an analysis provided in PowerPoint comparing the new services launched along with an analysis across all offerings.
The Research finds that different approaches have been taken:
- Charging 5G as a premium is discontinued by a number of operators, many make 5Ga available across its entire postpaid portfolio.
- Launching new set of price plans
- 5G is being made increasingly available to the prepaid segments.
- Sub-brands and MVNO start introducing 5G with some of them across the entire portfolio with others just for the highest priced plans.
- Download speeds are as high as up to 2 Gbps, with the most common average advertised download speed now being 1,000 Mbps.
- The majority of 5G plans are still based on data consumed rather than on download speed, but this is changing.
- Highest 5G price levels are to be found in the Middle East though also have the highest mobile data allowances.
- Launch of 5G home internet services across the globe.
5G services are still at an emergent stage in some countries, with network coverage, the availability and the purchase cost of handsets acting as barriers to mass market deployment. The deployment of 5G already has been surprisingly widespread when compared with the early stage of 4G LTE.
2022 has seen 5G ientering the mainstream as more MNOs offer lower cost entry-level packages. Additionally, 5G has been launched in a number of new markets in emerging markets, such as India, Malaysia etc.
Service Coverage
5G Postpaid smartphone plans
5G Prepaid smartphone plans
5G Mobile Broadband
5G Home Broadfband plans
5G FWA
Geographical ccoverage end of December 2022
End Q4 2022 edition covers countries as given below. With each quarterly update, the coverage will be enhanced as new launches are announced, offered at no extra cost.
Operators offering 5G services (mobile and fixed) in the countries below are covered:
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Bhutan
Botswana
Bulgaria
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kuwait
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Mexico
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
UAE
United Kingdom
USA
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Delivery:
Excel and Powerpoint
Frequency:
Quarterly (4 updates per subscription)
Why should you buy this 5G Tariff Bundle?
- Compiled by Tariff Experts with over 30 years of experience in Tariffs
- Comprehensive coverage with detailed information for each offering
- Multi-lingual research team
- Free Enquiry Service with quick response
