5G Tariff Bundle - Insight into 200+ operators’ 5G pricing

Telecomspricing released its latest edition of the ‘5G Tariff Bundle’ providing an insight into 5G pricing adopted across 69 countries.



The 12 edition of the 5G Tariff Tracker covers pricing for 200 operoatrs countries. Each update includes the latest launches. Detailed information such as price in local currency and Euros, inclusive allowances, speeds and Value added and how 5G pricing compares with 4G pricing is provided in an easy-to-use format.



Additionally, there is an analysis provided in PowerPoint comparing the new services launched along with an analysis across all offerings.



The Research finds that different approaches have been taken:





Charging 5G as a premium is discontinued by a number of operators, many make 5Ga available across its entire postpaid portfolio.

Launching new set of price plans

5G is being made increasingly available to the prepaid segments.

Sub-brands and MVNO start introducing 5G with some of them across the entire portfolio with others just for the highest priced plans.

Download speeds are as high as up to 2 Gbps, with the most common average advertised download speed now being 1,000 Mbps.

The majority of 5G plans are still based on data consumed rather than on download speed, but this is changing.

Highest 5G price levels are to be found in the Middle East though also have the highest mobile data allowances.

Launch of 5G home internet services across the globe.



5G services are still at an emergent stage in some countries, with network coverage, the availability and the purchase cost of handsets acting as barriers to mass market deployment. The deployment of 5G already has been surprisingly widespread when compared with the early stage of 4G LTE.



2022 has seen 5G ientering the mainstream as more MNOs offer lower cost entry-level packages. Additionally, 5G has been launched in a number of new markets in emerging markets, such as India, Malaysia etc.



Service Coverage

5G Postpaid smartphone plans

5G Prepaid smartphone plans

5G Mobile Broadband

5G Home Broadfband plans

5G FWA



Geographical ccoverage end of December 2022

End Q4 2022 edition covers countries as given below. With each quarterly update, the coverage will be enhanced as new launches are announced, offered at no extra cost.



Operators offering 5G services (mobile and fixed) in the countries below are covered:



Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Botswana

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Reunion

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

UAE

United Kingdom

USA

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Zambia

Zimbabwe



Delivery:

Excel and Powerpoint



Frequency:

Quarterly (4 updates per subscription)



Why should you buy this 5G Tariff Bundle?

Compiled by Tariff Experts with over 30 years of experience in Tariffs

Comprehensive coverage with detailed information for each offering

Multi-lingual research team

Free Enquiry Service with quick response



