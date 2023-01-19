Cosmetic Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Aptar, RPC, Gerresheimer, Libo Cosmetics, Quadpack Industries & More

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Container Type, by Application, by Declared Capacity, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cosmetic packaging market is observing notable growth, owing to growing demand of consumers and growing focus on aesthetics. Also, increasing aging population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, improvement in the lifestyle of individuals and expanding disposable incomes led to imposing a positive impact factor on the growth of the market.

The global cosmetic packaging market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market growth.



Market Dynamics

Factors such as changing lifestyles of people, services provided by the beauty and wellness industry, and increasing middle class population in developing countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, declining unemployment rate coupled with per capita disposable income in developing countries of Asia Pacific are the macroeconomic factors, which are expected to fuel demand for beauty and wellness services. Moreover, usage of cosmetics in commercial spaces is comparatively higher than that in households, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Key players operating in the full buy providers industry are offering innovative designing and sustainable packaging solutions to attract customer attention and are also reducing the carbon footprint of the packaging material. For instance, in April 2020, Shiseido (Japan) launched the brand Baum, with a total of 27 products that are completely based on natural and clean formulations. The packaging material is made from bio-based PET, recycled glass, and up-cycled oak pieces.

Major players operating in the cosmetic packaging market are focusing on various strategies such as capacity expansion in order to meet the increasing demand for cosmetics and strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2018, Kolmar completed the construction of its second overseas factory in China, which is located on 63,117 square meter land area with total floor area of 74,600 square meters. It is the single largest cosmetics manufacturing facility in China.

Packaging plays a key role in branding cosmetic products by increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product that attracts new customers, retain existing customers, and add to its brand differentiation. Thus, cosmetic companies mainly focus on attractive, portable, and effective packaging that provides multifunctional properties to its customers and this is expected to fuel the growth of the cosmetic packaging market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cosmetic packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global cosmetic packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global cosmetic packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, stevia manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cosmetic packaging market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Container Type:

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Nail Care

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Declared Capacity:

Type 1 (Bellow 50 ml)

Type 2 (50 ml - 100 ml)

Type 3 (100 ml - 150 ml)

Type 4 (150 ml - 200 ml)

Type 5 (Above 200 ml)

Company Profiles

Aptar Group, Inc.

RPC Group Plc.

Gerresheimer AG

Amcor Limited

Albea S.A.

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd

Quadpack Industries

HCP Packaging

Fusion Packaging

ABC Packaging Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Cosmetics Packaging Market By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Cosmetics Packaging Market, By Container Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Cosmetics Packaging Market, By Application, 2017- 2030 (US$ Mn & Tons)

8. Global Cosmetics Packaging Market, By Declared Capacity, 2017- 2030 (US$ Mn & Tons)

9. Global Cosmetics Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gpcr7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.