Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market size reached US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) system comprises a group of procedures that can detect, monitor, and confirm nerve function and help minimize the odds of neurological problems during or after neurological surgical procedures. It reduces the risks of nerve function being damaged as a result of improper positioning of the patient or any neurophysiologically-relevant nerve structures.

An IONM allows surgeons to identify electrophysiologic changes during spine, head or neck surgery, which may be crucial in extending incisions, placing implants, positioning limbs, and performing retraction techniques that can prevent permanent nerve damage.

Using targeted neurostimulation, nerve structures can be identified to prevent potential damage, thus allowing surgeons to focus on optimizing interventions while preserving function. Consequently, these systems are extensively used in neuro, ENT, emergency, visceral, cardiothoracic, orthopedic, and vascular surgeries.



Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Trends:



The market is majorly driven by the augmenting focus on patient safety during complex surgical procedures. This can be attributed to a considerable rise in the prevalence of chronic neurovascular disorders, such as epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

In addition to this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries resulting in a higher uptake of advanced intraoperative neuromonitoring devices is propelling the market. Moreover, the growing trend of medical tourism across the globe is also creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The market is further driven by the expanding expenditure on advanced healthcare services.

Some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market include the paradigm shift towards outsourced monitoring, the increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to developing neurological disorders, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement plans, and extensive research and development (R&D), collaborations, and joint ventures among the key players.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accurate Monitoring LLC, Computational Diagnostics Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Intranerve LLC, Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Neurophysiology Services Asia, Nihon Kohden Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Specialtycare Inc. and Technomed.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product and services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product and Services

6.1 Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Accessories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source Type

7.1 Insourced Monitoring

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Outsourced Monitoring

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Spinal Surgery

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Neurosurgery

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Vascular Surgery

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 ENT Surgery

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Orthopedic Surgery

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Accurate Monitoring LLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Computational Diagnostics Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Intranerve LLC

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Medtronic plc

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Natus Medical Incorporated

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Neurophysiology Services Asia

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 NuVasive Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Specialtycare Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Technomed

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



