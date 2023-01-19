Electroactive Polymer Global Market Report 2022: Increased Use of Touchscreen Smartphones and Demand for Lightweight and Cost-Effective Polymers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroactive Polymer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Conductive Plastics, Inherently Conductive Polymers, Inherently Dissipative Polymers), ApplicationS, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electroactive Polymer Market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in end use industries.
Over the next five years, the demand for Electroactive Polymers will increase due to the increased use of touchscreen smartphones, enhanced electroactive polymer properties, increased demand for lightweight and cost-effective polymers, increased use of eco-friendly materials, and the need for manufacturing flexibility.
Due to the presence of numerous significant manufacturers, APAC is likely to continue to play an essential role in the electroactive polymer market over the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of any region, supported by rising demand for electronic applications.
Growing Demand for Electroactive Polymer in Smart Fabrics
Sensing and Actuating microfibers are textiles directly woven with electromechanical systems like sensors, actuators, electronics, and power sources. Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) are suitable for usage as smart fabrics due to their adaptability and affordability. The development of smart fabrics uses polypyrrole and polyanilines. The need for EAPs in smart fabrics is anticipated to rise in the upcoming period due to increased R&D across countries like the U.S., China, and Japan undergoing dramatic economic expansion. According to the National Council of Textile Organizations, "In 2021, the value of U.S. man-made fiber, textile, and apparel shipments totaled an estimated $65.2 billion, compared with $60.8 billion in shipments in 2020".
Rising Demand for Actuator Application Segment
Over the recent years, there have been technological advancements that have brought radicle development in the Actuators utilized as a significant application for Electroactive Polymers. Remarkable advances in upgrading the actuation strain of Novel Applications such as microfluidic systems and tissue engineering have also emerged, enabling the demand for Actuators resulting in the forecasted growth of the Global Electroactive Polymer Market.
Report Scope:
Electroactive Polymer, By Type:
- Conductive Plastics
- Inherently Conductive Polymers
- Inherently Dissipative Polymers
Electroactive Polymer, By Application:
- Electrostatic Discharge Protection
- Electromagnetic Interference Shielding
- Actuators
- Capacitors
- Others
Electroactive Polymer, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Malaysia
- South America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Electroactive Polymer Outlook
6. North America Electroactive Polymer Outlook
7. Europe Electroactive Polymer Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Electroactive Polymer Outlook
9. South America Electroactive Polymer Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Electroactive Polymer Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Global Electroactive Polymer: SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Solvay S.A.
- M Group
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- The Merck Group
- Novasentis, Inc.
- Avient Corporation
- The Heraeus Group
- Ras Labs, LLC
- Cedrat Technologies S.A
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzdho1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.