Electroactive Polymer Global Market Report 2022: Increased Use of Touchscreen Smartphones and Demand for Lightweight and Cost-Effective Polymers Bolsters Growth

Global Electroactive Polymer Market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in end use industries.

Over the next five years, the demand for Electroactive Polymers will increase due to the increased use of touchscreen smartphones, enhanced electroactive polymer properties, increased demand for lightweight and cost-effective polymers, increased use of eco-friendly materials, and the need for manufacturing flexibility.

Due to the presence of numerous significant manufacturers, APAC is likely to continue to play an essential role in the electroactive polymer market over the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of any region, supported by rising demand for electronic applications.



Growing Demand for Electroactive Polymer in Smart Fabrics



Sensing and Actuating microfibers are textiles directly woven with electromechanical systems like sensors, actuators, electronics, and power sources. Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) are suitable for usage as smart fabrics due to their adaptability and affordability. The development of smart fabrics uses polypyrrole and polyanilines. The need for EAPs in smart fabrics is anticipated to rise in the upcoming period due to increased R&D across countries like the U.S., China, and Japan undergoing dramatic economic expansion. According to the National Council of Textile Organizations, "In 2021, the value of U.S. man-made fiber, textile, and apparel shipments totaled an estimated $65.2 billion, compared with $60.8 billion in shipments in 2020".



Rising Demand for Actuator Application Segment



Over the recent years, there have been technological advancements that have brought radicle development in the Actuators utilized as a significant application for Electroactive Polymers. Remarkable advances in upgrading the actuation strain of Novel Applications such as microfluidic systems and tissue engineering have also emerged, enabling the demand for Actuators resulting in the forecasted growth of the Global Electroactive Polymer Market.



Report Scope:



Electroactive Polymer, By Type:

Conductive Plastics

Inherently Conductive Polymers

Inherently Dissipative Polymers

Electroactive Polymer, By Application:

Electrostatic Discharge Protection

Electromagnetic Interference Shielding

Actuators

Capacitors

Others

Electroactive Polymer, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

