Skin Tightening Market to hit USD 2 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The skin tightening market value is set to reach USD 2 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing consciousness associated with physical appearance and rising disposable incomes will proliferate the demand for skin tightening procedures and treatments. In recent years, developing and developed regions have experienced a steady rise in awareness and inclination toward body sculpting and facial aesthetics. Additionally, a surge in healthcare spending and the development of robust healthcare infrastructure will complement the industry outlook.

Emerging trends in minimally-invasive procedures to boost ultrasound skin tightening

Skin tightening market value from ultrasound skin tightening is projected to expand at 12% CAGR till 2032. Advancements in minimally-invasive treatment and growing customer preference for non-surgical procedures for the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging will accelerate the number of skin tightening procedures performed in the upcoming years. Ultrasound is seen as a promising tool for skin treatments since the thermal energy from this technology induces thermal effects at different depths of tissues. This type of multi-faceted impact provides an array of benefits including skin drainage, improved blood circulation, and regulated skin pH level.

Integration of multiple skin tightening technologies to propel the adoption of standalone devices

Rapid adoption of standalone devices across hospitals and dermatology clinics can be attributed to the availability of a spectrum of technologies catering to an extensive range of applications. This creates an all-in-one system that allows practitioners access to a variety of tools including laser, radiofrequency, and ultrasound. Standalone devices are fully equipped to perform efficiently eliminating the need for additional technological aid.

"Skin Tightening Market Size By Product Type (Ultrasound Skin Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening), Portability (Portable, Standalone), End-use (Dermatology Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Settings), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032"

Rise in healthcare expenditure to accelerate skin tightening demand in hospitals

Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing infrastructure projects focusing on the establishment of technologically-equipped healthcare facilities will fuel segment growth. Moreover, rising incidences of skin conditions along with a surging geriatric population will proliferate the need for aging treatments and skin tightening procedures. Hospitals offer affordable and comprehensive cosmetology and dermatology treatments, allowing patients access to an end-to-end service in one place.

Surging number of cosmetic surgeries to augment LATAM skin tightening industry

Latin America skin tightening market to gain around 12.5% share by 2032. Significant developments in healthcare infrastructure and advancements in non-surgical aesthetic procedures will offer lucrative business prospects for regional players. Over the last decade, LATAM countries have witnessed a notable rise in out-of-pocket healthcare spending. For instance, out-of-pocket payments account for more than 27% of the overall health expenditure in Brazil. Also, Brazil is a hub for cosmetic surgeries in the world. The country ranks first in terms of the number of surgeries performed per capita with 715 procedures per 100,000 people followed by Argentina and Colombia.

Product commercialization efforts to boost skin tightening industry landscape

Beijing HONKON Technologies Co, Ltd., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Project E Beauty, Solta Medical, Venus Concept, Lynton Lasers Limited., Cynosure Inc., Cutera, Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers (Sisram), Allergan are some of the leading companies in the skin tightening market.

