Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Neurovascular Devices Market Size, Growth by Product (Embolization(Coil, Flow Diverter), Stents, Balloon Occlusion Devices, Clot Retrievers, Microcatheters), Pathology (Stroke, Aneurysm, CAS, AVM) User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", The neurovascular devices market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 3.8 billion by 2026 CAGR 8.6% Historical Data 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Disease Pathology, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major players in the neurovascular devices market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Integer Holdings Corporation, BALT (France), Perflow Medical (Israel), Phenox GmbH (Germany), Sensome (France), Evasc (Canada), Rapid Medical (Israel), Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd (Japan), Acandis GmbH (Germany), Medikit Co. Ltd (Japan), Imperative Care (US), Lepu Medical (China), and Cerus Endovascular (US), among others. Key Market Opportunities Rise in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures Key Market Drivers Increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

The growing target patient population, ongoing product development, and commercialization, favorable medical reimbursements, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across the emerging markets, growth in market demand for effective neurovascular devices, increase in research in the field of neurovascular therapies, rise in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, and increase in awareness among neurosurgeons about minimally invasive surgical procedures are high growth prospects for the neurovascular devices/ interventional neurology market during the forecast period.

The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices product segment, by type, is further segmented into embolic coils, flow diversion devices, and liquid embolic agents. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market, by product, in 2021, driven by growing research activities to establish the clinical efficacy of embolization products in the neurovascular treatment, increasing market adoption of innovative neurosurgical technologies (such as novel flow diverters and liquid embolic agents for the treatment of complex aneurysm), and rising adoption of endovascular coils in aneurysm treatment (owing to significant awareness among neurosurgeons and availability of extensive clinical data that support safety and clinical efficacy of endovascular coils).

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America is estimated to be the largest market for neurovascular devices/interventional neurology during the forecast period. The neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market in North America is driven primarily by factors such as the growing target patient population for neurovascular diseases, significant medical reimbursement available in the US for neurosurgical procedures, rising awareness among neurosurgeons regarding the benefits offered by interventional neurology devices, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the adoption of these devices has increased due to falling product prices, thereby further supporting the market growth in this region.

Key Players:

