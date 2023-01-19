New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preoperative Infection Prevention & Wound Cleansing Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Surgery, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382156/?utm_source=GNW



The preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market is expected to grow from US$ 1,994.75 million in 2021 to US$ 3,112.36 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections, rising prevalence of surgical site infections (SSIs), and the growing popularity of wound management. However, the high costs and reimbursement of advanced devices hamper the market growth.



Preoperative phase is essential to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs).Prophylactic antibiotics assist in reducing hospitalization time and cost.



Therefore, wound cleansing devices are a cost-effective means for promoting wound healing by reducing the infection rate. The wound cleansing is the first step in every acute or chronic wound bed preparation as the cleansers are intended to remove foreign bodies and reduce infection risk.



SSIs are a significant source of morbidity and mortality, impacting patients’ life and financial productivity and placing a significant economic burden on a country’s healthcare system.The future of SSI prevention across the world depends on ongoing consultations and collaborations among stakeholders, high levels of employee engagement, nurturing a strong culture of safety within institutions and at national levels, and generating research opportunities, which can contribute to ongoing improvements in procedures and healthcare systems.



India has rapidly adopted advanced technologies for wound care.The adoption rates increased due to the rising awareness among surgeons and hospitals regarding the benefits and long-term cost savings associated with anti-adhesion and tissue-sealing products.



The increasing number of laparoscopic procedures has led to a growing demand for high-quality endoscopic staplers.In addition, the rising ulcer prevalence and technological advances in wound therapy devices, such as pressure relief devices (PRD), have enhanced the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market.



Pressure relief devices are used in healing pressure sores, decubitus ulcers, and decubitus ulcers. These devices provide quick relief in areas of localized skin damage. In July 2020, the University of South Australia initiated the development of a novel coating containing a unique antioxidant that can simultaneously reduce inflammation and dissolve infection to support wound healing when applied to any wound dressing. In August 2019, it was announced that Wound Innovations would contribute US$ 5.25 million in a research project in geriatric care with Flinders University and global partner Paul Hartmann Pty Ltd. in Australia. Research and developments are expected to result in the significant launches of technologically advanced wound devices, which would spur the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleaning devices market growth during the forecast period.



Surgery Insights



Based on surgery, the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market is segmented into cataract surgery, cesarean surgery, gastric bypass, appendectomy, colectomy and colostomy, esophagectomy, biopsy, cholecystectomy, mastectomy, cosmetic surgery, and others.The cosmetic surgery segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the cataract surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Cataract is one of the most common conditions that can lead to blindness and impaired vision.



Cataract develops slowly and affects one or both eyes.It does not directly affect vision in its early stages.



Still, it affects vision and leads to blindness over the years. Owing to an increase in cases of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension and a rise in the geriatric population, the number of cataract surgeries is growing. Cataract surgery, also called lens replacement surgery, removes the eye’s natural lens that has developed a clouding called a cataract and replaces it with an intraocular lens. Cataract surgery is the most common surgical procedure in the elderly population. Preoperative preparation, intraoperative and postoperative prevention, and infection control are essential measures to prevent incisional infections in patients undergoing daytime cataract surgery effectively. Perioperative antibiotics eliminate etiologic organisms by bacteriostatic or bactericidal mechanisms. Bacteriostatic agents inhibit the growth and proliferation of bacteria found on the eye’s surface, the eyelids, or those already iatrogenically introduced into the aqueous humor. Thus, these drugs limit the spread of infection while the body’s immune system eliminates non-replicating pathogens.



Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market.India is expected to register the highest CAGR in the regional market during the forecast period.



According to the World Journal of Surgery, 3,646 surgeries are performed annually to meet the surgical needs of the Indian population.Surgical procedures are majorly performed for cesarean sections, cataracts, fractures, and hernias.



HAI prevalence in India is higher than in western countries.Over the years, there has been an increase in HAIs cases in India.



The infections are caused by failure to follow infection control guidelines, such as hand hygiene, use of outdated technology, abuse or overuse of antibiotics, and other. The infections can also lead to morbidity, mortality, and an increased financial burden on patients. Implementing appropriate guidelines and preventing illness with bacterial resistance rather than antibiotic treatment will help reduce the burden of disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) defined Surgical Site Infection (SSI) as the most studied and most common type of Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) in low- and middle-income countries, affecting one-third of patients who have undergone surgery. SSI incidence is the second most common type of HAI. SSI global estimates have varied between 0.5% and 15%, studies in India have consistently shown higher rates of between 23% and 38%. The incidence of SSI can be influenced by preoperative care, the surgical environment, postoperative care, and the surgery type. According to the Journal of Surgery and Surgical Research, 18,882,734 surgeries were performed in public health facilities in India during 2019–2020. Among these surgeries, 4,851,788 and 14,030,946 were major and minor operations, respectively. In these operated surgeries, 23,286 people were affected by postoperative wound infections in the reference period. The rise in the incidence of SSIs and HAIs and the increase in the number of surgeries carried out in India are fueling the growth of the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market in India.



The World Health Organization (WHO), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), and National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the preoperative infection prevention & wound cleansing devices market.

