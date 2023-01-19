Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9.38 Billion by 2028 at a 1.9% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size By Strips Type, By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blood Glucose Test Strips Market was valued at USD 8.00 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.38 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The Blood Glucose Test Strips Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Blood Glucose Test Strips Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Overview



During the historic period, the rise in diabetes prevalence contributed to the growth of the blood glucose test strips market. Nutrition and lifestyle modifications led to a rise in the prevalence of all non-communicable diseases including diabetes. This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market.

The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market growth



Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Segmentation Analysis



The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market is Segmented on the basis of Strips Type, Application, End-User, And Geography.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET, BY STRIPS TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Use and Throw

5.3 Built-in Indicator



6 GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Type 1 Diabetes

6.3 Type 2 Diabetes

6.4 Gestational Diabetes

6.5 Pre-Diabetes



7 GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

7.4 Individuals

7.5 Others



8 GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



9 GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE TEST STRIPS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Ascensia Diabetes Care

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.2 Bionime Corporation

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financial Performance

10.2.3 Product Outlook

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Product Outlook

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.4 Roche

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Product Outlook

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.5 Rossmax

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Product Outlook

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.6 Trivida

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Product Outlook

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.7 Arkray

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Product Outlook

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.8 Agamatrix Inc.

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Product Outlook

10.8.4 Key Developments

10.9 Acon

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Product Outlook

10.9.4 Key Developments

10.10 Abbott Diabetes Care

10.10.1 Overview

10.10.2 Financial Performance

10.10.3 Product Outlook

10.10.4 Key Developments



11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research



Companies Mentioned

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Bionime Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Rossmax

Trivida

Arkray

Agamatrix Inc.

Acon

Abbott Diabetes Care.





