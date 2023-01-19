Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future: GWSO Launches Naming Competition for Groundbreaking Sodium Powered Hydrogen Electrochemical and Oxygen Generator

Temecula, CA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet, is currently investigating manufacturing opportunities. The company's sodium battery or Hydrogen Electrochemical and Oxygen Generator, has met GWSO’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. In recognition of this achievement, the company is launching a naming competition for the new battery, with a prize of $1,000 for the winning entry.

Sodium batteries represent a significant advancement in the field of energy storage, with the potential to provide a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. GWSO's latest testing has proven the battery's exceptional performance and reliability, and the company is now looking to the public to help name this game-changing technology.

"We're thrilled with the success of our sodium ion battery testing, and we're excited to engage the public in the naming process," said Michael Pollastro, CEO of GWSO. "We believe that this technology has the potential to make a real impact in the fight against climate change, and we're looking forward to seeing the creative and innovative names that the public comes up with."

The naming competition is open to the public, and entries can be submitted via email at: inquiries@gwsogroup.com. A panel of GWSO executives will decide which entries best fit with the mission of the company, and reflect the product with hopes of actually being able to use the winning entry. A winner will be announced on January 31st, 2023.

