New TDWI Research Report Explores the Responsible Use of Data and Analytics

SEATTLE, WA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI Research has released its newest TDWI Best Practices Report: Responsible Data and Analytics . This original, survey-based report focuses on how enterprises are responding to increasing pressure to address issues such as ethics, equity, fairness, safety, and sustainability in their strategic planning and operational practices.

A collaboration among TDWI’s top research analysts -- Fern Halper, David Stodder, and James Kobielus -- the report explains that in order to manage data and analytics responsibly, enterprises often use platforms, tools, skills, and techniques that have proven useful in data compliance, data governance, and other established practices.

In the report, the authors point out that “To some degree, the enterprise journey to responsible data and analytics depends on building awareness, knowledge, and skills on these matters among both business and technical professionals. However, the survey showed that knowledge and training in responsible data and analytics knowledge is still weak, scattered, and spotty in many enterprises.”

Beginning with an in-depth look at the current state of responsible data and analytics, the report reveals where organizations are facing the greatest gaps and how they can bridge them. The authors also look at a variety of stakeholders and their roles in responsible data and analytics use.

Report Highlights

This comprehensive report reveals several key findings:

Respondents reported that data security is the most important component of responsible data and analytics; security was cited by 82% of respondents; nearly half (48%) of organizations use data catalog tools to support data governance

Matters of data equity, such as whether analytics application designs support a range of disabilities and preferences, are being addressed by about one-third of respondents; the majority either don’t know whether their organizations are addressing accessibility or stated outright that they aren’t

The report concludes with an examination of the types of tools enterprises use and offers four best practice recommendations for putting responsible data and analytics to work.

This research was sponsored by Denodo, SAP, and Snowflake.

Click here to download the report .

Watch the webinar live on January 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET, and on-demand.

About the Authors

FERN HALPER, PH.D., is vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics. She is well known in the analytics community, having been published hundreds of times on data mining and information technology over the past 20 years. Halper is also coauthor of several Dummies books on cloud computing and big data. She focuses on advanced analytics, including predictive analytics, text and social media analysis, machine learning, AI, cognitive computing, and big data analytics approaches. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead data analyst for Bell Labs. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her by email ( fhalper@tdwi.org ), on Twitter (@fhalper), and on LinkedIn .

DAVID STODDER is senior director of TDWI Research for business intelligence. He focuses on providing research-based insights and best practices for organizations implementing BI, analytics, data discovery, data visualization, performance management, and related technologies and methods and has been a thought leader in the field for over two decades. Previously, he headed up his own independent firm and served as vice president and research director with Ventana Research. He was the founding chief editor of Intelligent Enterprise where he also served as editorial director for nine years. You can reach him by email (dstodder@tdwi.org), on Twitter (@dbstodder), and on LinkedIn .

JAMES KOBIELUS is senior director of research for data management at TDWI. He is a veteran industry analyst, consultant, author, speaker, and blogger in analytics and data management. He focuses on advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. Kobielus has held positions at Futurum Research, SiliconANGLE Wikibon, Forrester Research, Current Analysis, and the Burton Group and also served as senior program director, product marketing for big data analytics, for IBM, where he was both a subject matter expert and a strategist on thought leadership and content marketing programs targeted at the data science community. You can reach him by email ( jkobielus@tdwi.org ), on Twitter (@jameskobielus), and on LinkedIn .

