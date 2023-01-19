English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

19 January 2023 at 1:00 pm (EET)

Municipality Finance Group Financial calendar in 2023

In this stock exchange release, MuniFin Group provides its financial calendar for 2023. The calendar includes the planned publication dates of MuniFin Group’s financial reports.

The financial statements of MuniFin Group for the year 2022 will be published on 10 February 2023.

The annual report 2022 will be published around 7 March 2023. On the same date, MuniFin Group will also publish the Pillar III disclosure based on the Capital Requirements Regulation, and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The half year report for the period 1 January–30 June 2023 will be published on 7 August 2023 and the Pillar III disclosure for the same period during the calendar week 32.

The financial reports are published in English and in Finnish.

The Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc is planned to be held on 28 March 2023.



MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Harri Luhtala

Executive Vice President, Finance, CFO

tel. +358 50 592 9454

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 47.5 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin's customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, corporate entities under their control, and non-profit organisations nominated by the Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland (ARA). Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.



Read more: www.munifin.fi