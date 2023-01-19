Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to hit $12 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was estimated at USD 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $12 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Rising technological advancements and growth in server and chip density across developing nations, particularly in Asia Pacific will complement the industry growth. The emergence of COVID-19 significantly pushed SMEs in region to adopt cloud computing solutions in order to cut down on operational costs. Additionally, rapid penetration of next-generation technologies such as big data, AI, IoT, and machine learning is encouraging data centers to expand server and chip density to keep up with the customer needs. Increasing use of powerful hardware systems compatible with AI workloads is transforming data centers and their cooling requirements, hence positively influencing the data center liquid cooling market outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3090







Need for efficient data migration to propel the demand for data center liquid cooling services

Data center liquid cooling market from the service segment is projected to exhibit a 19.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Installation of cooling systems in large facilities is fueling the need for effective tools and services to continuously monitor and manage these systems. Service providers and manufacturers are introducing innovative data center management services with advanced capabilities to ensure scalability.

Services provided by data center liquid cooling sources include professional and managed services. Among these, professional services held more than 71.5% share in 2022. Professional services are gaining tremendous momentum owing to their ability to facilitate data migration efficiently, which helps in transferring data between systems during new installations or updates.

Key reasons for data center liquid cooling market growth:

The demand for compact and energy-efficient cooling solutions in North America. Exponential growth in server and chip density in post-pandemic scenario in Asia Pacific. Increasing end-uses of cloud computing, cryptocurrency, blockchain, and AI in Asia Pacific and South America. Demand for submerged data centers in North America and Europe. Growth of mega data centers and the trend of colocation in South America. Enhancement and upgrade of the existing legacy infrastructure in the MEA.

Modernization of cloud infrastructure to promote installation of data center liquid cooling units

The data center liquid cooling market from cloud service provider is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion revenue by 2032. In recent years, cloud service providers have experienced notable business expansion along with burgeoning requirements for large volumes of data storage and processing. Hence, cloud experts are focusing on expanding IT infrastructure facilities, proliferating the necessity for faster and cost-effective cooling solutions. Furthermore, the advent of digitization and increasing efforts to support energy transition are compelling companies to modernize their IT centers with energy-efficient solutions, accelerating the adoption of direct liquid cooling units.

Rapid espousal of cloud to augment North America industry

North America data center liquid cooling market size was valued at more than USD 895 million in 2022. The region has a solid footprint of leading cloud service providers such as Facebook, Microsoft Corporation, and Google. These giants are introducing fully equipped data centers with racks, high-quality services and other IT equipment. Due to the increasing acceptance of cloud computing and growing public interest in cloud platforms, the requirement for cloud data centers catering to high processing power applications and servers is on the rise.

IT facilities with extensive data storage and transfer needs rely on high-speed operations, increasing power consumption and ultimately supporting the demand for cooling systems. Developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada have exponential internet consumption with large-scale penetration of smart technologies, offering lucrative scope for industry expansion.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/3090

Rise in mergers and deals to boost market development

Avnet, Schneider Electric SE, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., Asetek AS, Iceotope Technologies Limited, and Submer Technologies are some of the leading companies in the global business scenario. These participants are foraying into partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact analysis of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Architecture analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.9 Patent analysis

3.10 Investment portfolio

3.11 Key news & initiatives

3.12 Partnerships

3.13 Growth potential analysis

3.14 Porter's analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive analysis of innovative players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



