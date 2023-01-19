The architectural glass market is projected to grow from US$ 52,608.27 million in 2022 to US$ 75,837.41 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Architectural Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382149/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, glass is highly used in commercial buildings, owing to its special features and advantages such as aesthetics, physical properties, sustainability and energy efficiency, and weather resistance.Further, growing construction industry and rising need for energy-efficient products are boosting the demand for architectural glass.



Various governments across the globe are focusing on making buildings more energy efficient. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global architectural glass market.



Moreover, the growing investment in modernized infrastructure is propelling the market growth as glass gives a modern finish to construction.Additionally, increasing population and rising spending on construction are major drivers for construction and infrastructure redevelopment activities.



Governments of different countries are also giving a massive push to the construction & infrastructure sector. For instance, in 2020, the Government of India allocated US$ 130.57 billion to enhance the infrastructure sector in the country and announced US$ 9.85 billion to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Such government initiatives to enhance the construction & infrastructure sector are fueling the demand for architectural glass, which is further expected to drive the global market.



In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global architectural glass market.In Asia Pacific, the rise in awareness regarding energy-efficient glass for construction applications and new developments in the solar industry are expected to boost the demand for glass in the coming years.



The photovoltaic (PV) modules used in solar applications are incorporated with architectural laminated glass cover plates. Therefore, growing real estate industry, rising investments in the construction sector, and growing sustainable construction in the region are anticipated to boost the demand for architectural glass during the forecast period.



The beneficial government policies related to residential properties in several developing countries of Asia Pacific have propelled urbanization.For instance, according to the report by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the government of India has planned to boost the infrastructure and construction services through several policies such as open FDI norms, large budget allocation to the infrastructure sector, and smart cities mission.



Such factors are accepted to drive the architectural glass market in the region.



AGC Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Guardian Industries Holdings LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, Qingdao Morn Building Materials Co Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Schott AG, Jinjing (Group) Co Ltd, and Vitro SAB de CV. are among the major players operating in the global architectural glass market. Market players continuously focus on strategic development initiatives such as research and development, merger & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches to offer high-quality and innovative products. These strategies boost the demand for architectural glass and are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.







