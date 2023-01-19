The Worldwide AI In Retail Industry is Expected to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2028 at a 24.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI In Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Sales Channel, Component, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI In Retail Market size is expected to reach $24.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Physical stores are still the leader in retail, but they must operate in very competitive markets. Similar to physical stores, digital stores compete in a market where they can easily access their rivals. Retailers can utilize AI to enhance the shopping experience for customers and acquire the competitive edge they need to remain relevant.



For instance, AI-powered virtual personal assistants and chatbots on a website provide customers personalized recommendations or dynamic pricing depending on their usage of the site, past purchases, and other pertinent information. Retail AI application cases exist in actual stores as well, utilizing data sources including in-store customer interactions via mobile devices and through sensors.



Using an algorithm that has been trained with sales data and other pertinent information, retail store owners can even utilize AI to optimize the layout of their stores. This aids in forecasting outcomes, such as a person's propensity to purchase two things simultaneously if they are exhibited near to one another.

The retail industry is changing as a result of artificial intelligence (AI). Retailers can use AI to engage with their consumers and run more effectively, from utilizing computer vision to tailor promotions in real time to leveraging machine learning for managing inventory.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the WFH policy brought on by this pandemic, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of next-generation tech fields, including artificial intelligence. In order to increase availability across the globe, tech companies are also increasing the range of products and services they offer.

Therefore, the integration of AI significantly increased within the retail industry. Hence, the growth of the market was steadily hampered, however, the increased utilization of AI augmented the growth of AI in the retail industry.



Market Growth Factors

Higher Efficiency In Saving Cost And Optimizing The Experience



AI comprises the ability to drastically change retailing in coming years, impacting everything from cost structures to the shopping experience. E-commerce and AI go hand in hand, and the coronavirus pandemic's acceleration of e-commerce growth rates makes AI adoption even more imperative. AI advantages will transform the industry. Retailers must therefore start making plans right away. And not just technology should be included in those plans, but also business strategy.



Higher Supply Chain Capabilities



As a whole, one of the main advantages of artificial intelligence is that it can assist people with repetitive, time-consuming jobs. A significant number of workers believe that the increased adoption of AI in the workplace has improved productivity. And when AI is used in retail, the same thing may occur. Drivers in the logistics industry can use AI to discover the best delivery routes. Additionally, robots can assist with choosing and packing orders, freeing up staff members to work on other crucial activities.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Partnerships & Collaborations.



Market Restraining Factors

High Costs As Well As Lack Of The Ability To Improve



It is an impressive achievement when a machine can imitate human intelligence. However, the initial cost of AI is very high in such operations. It can be very expensive and takes a lot of time and resources. AI is highly expensive because it requires the newest software and hardware to function in order to stay updated and meet criteria. Artificial intelligence is a technology that cannot be created by humans since it is pre-programmed with knowledge and experience.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf06gx

