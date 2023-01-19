UAE Third-Party Logistics Market to Worth US$ 6,529.7 Million By 2030 | Import and Export Activities Determine Right Path for Market Growth | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UAE Third-Party Logistics market is thriving and offers endless opportunities for international businesses looking to tap into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market. The country's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and supportive government policies make it a prime destination for companies seeking cost-effective and efficient supply chain management solutions.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/uae-3pl-market

The growth of e-commerce and the increasing use of technology in logistics operations have driven the demand for 3PL services in the UAE. This, in turn, has led to the expansion of the industry and a steady growth in the market. The UAE Third-Party Logistics market is also keeping up with the global trends by embracing automation, technology, and green logistics solutions. This is in line with the government's focus on providing customized and value-added services to customers.

Import and Export Activities Play Key Role in the Growth of UAE Third-Party Logistics Market

According to the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics Database (UN Comtrade), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the largest trading nations in the world. The country's transportation sector plays a critical role in facilitating the import and export of goods. In 2021, the UAE's imports and exports volume were valued at around $365 billion and $303 billion respectively. The top import partners for the UAE were China, India, the United States, and Japan, while the top export partners were India, China, Switzerland, and Singapore.

In terms of transportation, the UAE has a well-developed infrastructure, including ports, airports, and road networks, which allows for the efficient movement of goods. Dubai and Jebel Ali are the main ports in the UAE, handling a large volume of trade. Dubai International Airport is the busiest airport in the world in terms of international passenger traffic, and it also plays an important role in cargo transportation.

UAE Third-Party Logistics Market to Witness Strong Growth Thanks to Favorable Government Policies and Efforts

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has implemented a number of policies aimed at promoting the growth of the third-party logistics market in the country. Some of these policies include:

Strategic Location: The UAE's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa has made it an important hub for trade and logistics in the region. The government has invested heavily in the development of ports, airports, and road networks to support the movement of goods.

The UAE's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa has made it an important hub for trade and logistics in the region. The government has invested heavily in the development of ports, airports, and road networks to support the movement of goods. Free Zones: The UAE has established a number of free zones, such as the Dubai Logistics City, which offer benefits such as 100% foreign ownership, 100% import and export tax exemptions, and no currency restrictions. These free zones have attracted many international logistics companies in the UAE third-party logistics market to set up operations in the country.

The UAE has established a number of free zones, such as the Dubai Logistics City, which offer benefits such as 100% foreign ownership, 100% import and export tax exemptions, and no currency restrictions. These free zones have attracted many international logistics companies in the UAE third-party logistics market to set up operations in the country. E-commerce: The government has implemented policies to support the growth of e-commerce in the country, which has increased the demand for 3PL services. For example, the government has established the Dubai E-Commerce Strategic Plan 2021, which aims to create a conducive environment for e-commerce businesses.

The government has implemented policies to support the growth of e-commerce in the country, which has increased the demand for 3PL services. For example, the government has established the Dubai E-Commerce Strategic Plan 2021, which aims to create a conducive environment for e-commerce businesses. Technology and Automation: The government has been encouraging the use of technology and automation in logistics operations. This includes the development of smart ports and the implementation of digital platforms to improve supply chain efficiency.

The government has been encouraging the use of technology and automation in logistics operations. This includes the development of smart ports and the implementation of digital platforms to improve supply chain efficiency. Green logistics: Government has been encouraging and providing incentives for the use of green logistics solutions like electric vehicles, solar-powered warehouses, and energy-efficient equipment.

Overall, these policies have had a positive impact on the 3PL industry in the UAE. The country's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and supportive government policies have made it a popular destination for international businesses seeking to tap into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market. Additionally, the increased demand for UAE third-party logistics market due to the growth of e-commerce and the use of technology in logistics operations has led to the expansion of the industry in the country.

B2B Segment Generates Over 58% Revenue of UAE Third-Party Logistics Market

The UAE's third-party logistics (3PL) industry is thriving and is expected to continue growing at a steady pace in the coming years. The Business-to-Business (B2B) segment, which includes services such as warehousing, transportation, and distribution, is a major contributor to this growth. In fact, this segment alone generates over 58% of the revenue for the industry.

The growth of B2B logistics services is driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient supply chain management solutions among manufacturers, wholesalers, and other businesses. The rise of e-commerce has also played a key role in this growth, as businesses seek to manage their online sales operations. The UAE's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and supportive government policies have made it a popular destination for international businesses looking to tap into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) UAE third-party logistics market.

According to the World Bank, the UAE's logistics performance index (LPI) is ranked 25th globally, showing a steady improvement over the years. This index measures the efficiency of the logistics chain and the ease of arranging competitively priced services. Furthermore, the country's strong logistics performance is due to the well-developed transportation infrastructure and the supportive policies put in place to enhance the logistics sector.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/uae-3pl-market

Roadways Handles Over 45% of the UAE Third-Party Logistics Market

The UAE's third-party logistics market is diverse and offers a wide range of services to businesses looking to streamline their supply chain operations. One of the most significant segments of this market is roadways, which holds a 45% share of the market.

The roadways segment is crucial for businesses operating in the UAE, as it enables the efficient movement of goods across the country. The UAE has a well-developed road network, with easy access to ports and airports, making it an ideal location for businesses looking to transport their goods locally and internationally.

The UAE government has also been investing in the development of road infrastructure to support the third-party logistics market. This includes the construction of new roads, bridges, and highways, and the upgrading of existing ones. This has made the UAE an attractive destination for businesses looking for cost-effective and efficient transportation solutions.

The Roadways segment is especially beneficial for businesses that operate across the country, as it provides a reliable and cost-effective way to move their goods from one location to another. Additionally, the use of advanced technologies, such as GPS tracking and electronic documentation, allows for real-time monitoring of shipments, which helps businesses to optimize their supply chain operations.

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of UAE Third-Party Logistics Market: Top Trends and Opportunities

As the UAE economy continues to thrive, the third-party logistics industry is experiencing significant growth. Businesses in the region are recognizing the value of outsourcing their logistics needs to specialized providers, known as 3PLs. These companies offer a range of services, from warehousing and transportation to customs clearance and final-mile delivery. Here are some key trends that are shaping the industry:

End-to-End Solutions: Companies are seeking comprehensive logistics solutions that streamline their supply chain and reduce the need to manage multiple providers. This trend is driving demand for 3PLs that can offer an end-to-end service, covering everything from order fulfillment to delivery.

Cost-Efficiency: In an increasingly competitive marketplace, businesses are looking to cut costs wherever possible. 3PLs that can offer cost-effective solutions, such as utilizing technology to optimize routes and improve decision-making, are in high demand in the UAE third-party logistics market.

Long-Term Contracts: As businesses gain confidence in the capabilities of 3PLs, they are increasingly opting for long-term contracts as opposed to project-based or short-term arrangements. This indicates a growing level of trust in the industry and its ability to deliver on its promises.

Improved Service Levels: As the third-party logistics industry continues to evolve, service levels are improving across the board. This is leading to greater satisfaction among customers and more opportunities for growth in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

SAG logistic

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

RAK Logistics

Emirates Logistics LLC

Global Shipping & Logistics Company

Al-futtiam Logistics

Freightworks

Ceva Logistics

Mohebi Logistics

Consolidated Shipping Services group

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/uae-3pl-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com