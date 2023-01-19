Identity and Access Management Market Size Worth USD 34.52 Billion by 2028 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global identity and access management market size stood at USD 12.26 billion in 2020. It is projected to rise from USD 13.41 Billion in 2021 to USD 34.52 Billion by 2028 at 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has published this information in latest research titled, “Identity and Access Management Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”

May 2021: Centrify and Thycotic, which is a cloud identity security solution provider, has made an announcement regarding the merger of ThycoticCentrify. It intends to administrate IAM accounts, AWS EC2 examples, and AWS billing accounts.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 14.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 34.52 Billion Base Year 2020 Identity and Access Management Market Size in 2020 USD 12.26 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Vertical and Geography





As per the research, advent of block-chain technology enables safe and clear identity administration medium in order to guard private as well as administrative personalities from cyber-attacks and deceitful actions. Moreover, leveraging the welfares of individuality verification and protected access presented by block-chain incorporated IAM systems, administrations and official organizations are actively financing to integrate solutions. For example, since November 2017, Zug, which is a town situated in Switzerland, has initiated presenting block-chain centered digital identification cards to its residents.

Huge demand for remote work, cloud technology and increasing cyberattacks is driving the global market

Identity and access management market size in North America was USD 4.55 Billion in 2020

Healthcare and life-science segment to show highest growth rate.

During the forecast period (2020-2028), cloud-based IAM solutions to exhibit the quickest growth rate.













Surging Consciousness of Supervisory Obedience to Promote Market Growth

In the data powered world that we live in today, corporations are integrating identity and access management solutions to detect deceitful happenings and diminish cyber-attacks guaranteeing data privacy and security. IAM systems aids administrations to suffice the obedience necessities. For example, administrations having IAM solutions are able to verify that they have suitable processes to alleviate the threat of data breach or mismanagement while inspecting.

Such agreement necessities and business supremacy apprehensions are anticipated to augment the identity and access management market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Instances of Identity Thefts to Accelerate Market Growth

The identity and access management market growth is set to surge on account of a steady climb in the incidence of identity thefts. According to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network, 650,572 reports of identity theft were filed across the country in 2019. The FTC also highlighted that among these thefts, credit card frauds topped the list, with over 270,000 reports from people claiming that their credit information was being misused for transactions or for opening new accounts. In 2019, Symantec stated in its Internet Security Threat Report that approximately 10% of people are victims of identity frauds annually and 21% of these have been defrauded several times previously. As a result, the demand for identity and access management tools is escalating as the majority of people have a virtual presence and are frequently transacting online.

On the basis of component, the global market is segregated into provisioning, directory services, single sign-on, password management, advanced authentication, audit, compliance, and governance, and others. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of geography, the IAM market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is branched into BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer packed goods, IT & telecom, government, education, and energy & utilities. Among these, the healthcare and life-science segment is anticipated to display maximum growth owing to the escalating adoption of IAM solutions.





North America held the maximum identity and access management market share and is anticipated to lead the market in 2020. The development in this region is accredited to the implementation of distant work, cloud technology and surging cyber-attacks. Moreover, the market growth is powered by the existence of prominent corporations such as Amazon Web Services Inc. and Akamai Technologies among others.

Europe is predicted to grow substantially owing to the safety and monitoring agreement apprehensions in nations such as Germany, Spain, Italy and others. The necessities of general data protection regulation (GDPR) across European Union fuels the market growth for identity and access management solutions in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to display the highest CAGR during the mentioned period. The principal players in Asia pacific are capitalizing in progressive IAM solutions to avert cyber-attacks and individuality scams, this stimulates the regional market growth.

List of Key Companies in Identity and Access Management Market:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Akamai Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.)

HP Development Company L.P. (California, U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

ForgeRock (California, U.S.)

Thales Group (Paris, France)

Avatier (California, U.S.)

Symantec (Arizona, U.S.)

Beta Systems (Berlin, Germany)

CA Technologies (New York, U.S.)

Centrify (California, U.S.)

CyberArk (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Core Security (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Crossmatch (Florida, U.S.)

Fischer Identity (Florida, U.S.)





Global Identity and Access Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Identity and Access Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component(USD) Provisioning Directory Service Single Sign-On Password Management Advanced Authentication Audit, Compliance, and Governance Others (access management and authorization, verification etc.) By Deployment Model (USD) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size(USD) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises By Vertical BFSI Telecom and IT Retail and Consumer Packed Goods Government Energy Utilities Education Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America North America Identity and Access Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component(USD) Provisioning Directory Service Single Sign-On Password Management Advanced Authentication Audit, Compliance, and Governance Others (access management and authorization, verification etc.) By Deployment Model (USD) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises By Vertical BFSI Telecom and IT Retail and Consumer Packed Goods Government Energy Utilities Education Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others By Country (USD) United States Canada



TOC Continued…!





How big is the identity and access management market?

The global identity and access management market was valued at USD 12.26 in 2020

How fast is the identity and access management industry growing?

The identity and access management industry will exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





