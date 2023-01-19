Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Books Out Loud: Bowker's Guide to Audiobooks 2023" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The popularity of audiobooks is increasing and with good reason. After a long day at the office or in the car, many of us are simply too busy to sit down and physically read an entire book - or even a single page.

With audiobooks, however, avid readers can commute, work, run errands, and still cross their favorite novels off their reading lists. This is why Books Out Loud: Bowker's Guide to Audio Books, 2023 is the perfect, must-have collection development and reference tool for any library or bookstore.

In two, packed volumes, this helpful resource offers bibliographic information on over 300,000 audio books from more than 10,000 producers and 2,100 distributors and wholesalers.

Works in this guide represent a comprehensive look at the contemporary marketplace of spoken-word publications, all jam-packed into a whopping3,000+ pages. Within these two volumes, your patrons will have no trouble locating the audiobook they're looking for, whether it be Stephen King's newest novel or one of fourteen available versions of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

Books Out Loud is divided into six indexes for the user's convenience: Volume 1 contains the first part of the Title Index (A-S), while Volume 2 contains the second part of the Title Index (T-Z), as well as the Author, Reader/Performer, Subject, Publisher Name, and Wholesaler & Distributor Name Indexes.

In addition, Volume 1 is preceded with a handy" How To Use" guide, lists of Publisher Country Codes, County Sequence, Language Codes, and Abbreviations, and a list of the most recent Bestselling Audiobooks and Audie Winners from Publisher's Weekly.

The full bibliographic record is found in this index and includes the following elements (when provided):

Title

Subtitle

Volume number

Edition

Author

Reader/performer

Number of CDs/cassettes

Running time

Original title

Original language

Audience

Grade level

Publication date

Price

ISBN (International Standard Book Number)

Order number

Publisher imprint

Publisher

Description

Key Topics Covered:

1. Foreword

2. How to Use Books Out Loud

3. Publisher Country Codes

4. Country Sequence

5. Language Codes

6. List of Abbreviations

7. Bestselling Audiobooks & Audie Winners

