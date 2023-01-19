Global Digital Transformation Intelligence Report 2022 Featuring Accenture, Bain, Boston, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, Gartner, HCL, IBM, KPMG, McKinsey, NTT, & PwC

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation - Intelligence Report - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Digital Transformation market size is expected to grow to $3.8 Billion by 2030.

Digital Transformation is being embraced by organizations of all sizes across most industries. In the Digital Age today, technology creates new opportunities and fundamentally transforms businesses in all aspects - operations, business models, and strategies. It not only enables the business, but also drives its growth and can be a source of Competitive Advantage.

After reading this report, you can achieve the following objectives:

Identify the key trends (e.g. Digital Transformation spending, business model changes) and disruptions (e.g. Blockchain, Web 3.0) in the Digital Transformation function and industry.

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation by industry, by country, and on key business metrics.

Know what solutions and resources are available related to Digital Transformation.

This report is organized into the following sections:

Overview - This section presents an overview of the market, along with key statistics and facts.

Trends & Disruptions - We include a breakdown of key trends (DX spend, business model changes) and disruptions (Blockchain, Web 3.0).

Digital Transformation Technology Solutions - This section includes a tabulation of 10 DX technology solutions, as well as key solution vendors operating in that space

Impact of COVID-19 - COVID-19 has undoubtedly accelerated Digital Transformation by decades. This section presents data on the impact of COVID-19 by industry, by country, on key business metrics, on customer interactions, and in relation to relevant aspects.

Digital Transformation Consulting - Here, we look at the benefits of hiring a DX consultant and the top DX players.

Additional Resources - We included recommendations for additional resources on DX. These include resources from books, blogs, and paid reports.

Gain a strong, foundational understanding of the Digital Transformation function and industry through this market intelligence report. This report is available as an editable PowerPoint presentation, as well as PDF (supplemental document).

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Bain

Boston

Capgemini

Cognizant

Deloitte

EY

Gartner

HCL

IBM

KPMG

McKinsey

NTT

PwC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldu7v7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments