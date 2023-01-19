Lignans Market is expected to reach USD 745.6 Million by 2029, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Pune, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research is a market research company that has published report on “ Lignans Market ”. The report includes key business insights, demand analysis, pricing analysis, and competitive landscape and benchmarking of key market players. Lignans Market size was valued at USD 420.55 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow by 7.42 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 745.6 Million.



Lignans Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Lignans Market research report focuses on the key manufacturers, their production capacity , product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure , industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis. The report covers the impact of dynamics factors like drivers, trends, and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level by region Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report focuses on comprehensive company profiles, which is covering the product offerings, key financial information , recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major key players operating in the lignans market. The research report involves the wide-ranging usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

Lignans Market Overview

Lignans are a type of plant estrogen and a fat-soluble antioxidant . It is found in high concentrations in flax seeds sesame seeds and in small amounts of fruits vegetables such as kale and broccoli whole grains and legumes such as soybeans. Plant lignans are the principal source of phytoestrogens for the consumers, who do not typically consume soy food . Lignans prevent free radical formation and oxidative stress, which are leading to cell damage. Lignans scavenge free radicals that have already formed. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of business aspect of the Lignans market including the market size and growth rate, with a historic period of 2017–2021 and forecasts for 2022–2029. The report covers the exclusive analysis of the market by using marketing tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Pricing Analysis, SWOT Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, and Competitive benchmarking, among others.

Lignans Market Dynamics

Food & beverage and Cosmetic industry has a high demand of lignans

Dietary supplements are gaining popularity in numerous health issues and are considered to reinforce immunity in a usual way for treating gut and gastrointestinal conditions. High demand for the product in dietary supplements is expected to bobs the demand lignans. Cosmetics manufacturers are integrating lignans in the products like shampoos , anti-aging products, moisturizers, avoiding dryness, skin softening, and individuals having dull complexion. Lignans deliver antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, antimitotic, antifungal, and antitumor properties. The exceptional bioactive properties of lignans are playing a vital role in the inhibition of numerous severe diseases like heart disease, osteoporosis , menopausal symptoms, and breast cancer. The lignans product is widely used in the manufacture of drugs in the pharmaceutical industry because of their biological benefits.

Growth in The Breast Cancer Cases are expected to drive the demand for Lignans in North America Market

Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report covers the detail analysis of the demand and consumption of the lignans by each region with the supply side and demand side indicators. Female gender is the strongest breast cancer risk factor. In 2021, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. Breast cancer is the second most common cause of death from cancer in women in the United States. It is estimated that 43,780 deaths (43,250 women and 530 men) from breast cancer is expected to occur in the United States by 2023. An increase in continual focus of the government on enlightening consumer health standards are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. High consumer spending on food and pharmaceutical products, increase in cancer cases , Implementation of strict government regulations across the U.S. are expected to boost the demand for lignans in the coming years.

Lignans Market Segmentation

By Source:

Oilseeds

Cereals & Grains

Plant Resins



By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Others



Market Size in 2021 USD 420.55 Million Market Size in 2029 USD 745.6 Million CAGR 7.42% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 213 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segement Covered Source, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Lignans Market Key Competitors include:

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

TSKG Products, LLC

Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co., Ltd.

Prairie Tide Diversified, Inc.

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Sinuotebio Tech Co. Ltd.

SPI Pharma

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Plamed Green Science Group

Kingherbs, Ltd.

ADM

Biosynth

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals Ltd

Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Linnea

