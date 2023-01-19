Management Consulting Services Intelligence Report 2022: Global Megatrends, Industry Disruptions, and Growth Drivers

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Management Consulting Services - Intelligence Report - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Management Consulting Services industry is expected to grow to $1.3 Trillion by 2026.

In a state of numerous global disruptions - COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine War, the Great Resignation, etc. client organizations, big and small, are relying on the management expertise of Management Consulting firms to help them navigate through these unpredictable, fickle times.

In fact, despite an initial setback in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Management Consulting industry has recovered and still experiencing healthy growth.

Management Consulting firms must not only adapt to their client's evolving needs but also to disruptions in the Management Consulting Services industry.

After reading this report, you can achieve the following objectives:

See where the industry is headed. Know the key trends, disruptions, and growth drivers in the Management Consulting Services industry.

Understand the impacts of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine War, and the Great Resignation on the Management Consulting industry.

Know what solutions/tools and resources are available to and widely used by Management Consultants.

This report is organized into the following sections:

Overview - This section presents an overview of the market, along with key statistics and facts, with an emphasis on the US market.

Trends, Disruptions, & Growth Drivers - We discuss 5 megatrends, 4 industry disruptions, and a list of growth drivers.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of the Great Resignation

Additional Resources - This section is a compilation of numerous top lists (Management Consulting firms, blogs, books, and productivity tools).

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Trends, Disruptions, & Growth Drivers

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of the Great Resignation

Additional Resources

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Bain

Booz Allen Hamilton

Boston Consulting Group

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

Gartner, Inc.

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

PricewaterhouseCoopers

