World Supply Chain Management and Logistics Intelligence Report 2022: The State of the SCM and Logistics Function and Industry - A $30 Billion Market in 2026

The global Supply Chain Management (SCM) market is expected to surpass $30 Billion in 2026. This market intelligence report captures the state of the SCM and Logistics function and industry as of September 2022.

Decades of globalization have created highly integrated, complex global Supply Chains. However, in recent years, there has been an unprecedented number of severe disruptions to Supply Chains (from COVID-19 to the Russia-Ukraine War), grinding many to a halt, forcing Supply Chain leaders to rethink their management philosophies and build resilience to Supply Chains.

After reading this report, you can achieve the following objectives:

See where the market is headed. Know the key trends, challenges, and disruptions in the Supply Chain Management function and Logistics industry.

Understand the impacts of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine War, inflation, and increased oil prices.

Know what tools and resources are available related to Supply Chain Management and Logistics.

This report is organized into the following sections:

Overview - The section includes an overview of the function and market, key statistics, and Supply Chain Operations priorities.

Trends, Challenges, & Disruptions - This section discusses Supply Chain trends, challenges, disruptions, and resilience.

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Impact of Inflation and Increased Oil Prices

Supply Chain Management Tools

Additional Resources - This section is a compilation of numerous top lists (companies, consulting firms, blog, books, analyst resources).

