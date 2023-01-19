WAV Launches the WAV Trail, a Free Oregon Trail-Inspired Game to Celebrate Pioneers of Broadband Connectivity

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The classic Oregon Trail game has been reimagined for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) - and there's no cholera in sight.

Developed in partnership by WAV, MBSI WAV and Cambium Networks, The WAV Trail is a homage to the unsung heroes of internet connectivity who work hard to close the digital divide. WISPs are invited to play the free online game to reminisce about the past and realize the efforts that go into building today's broadband networks across North America.

"We're grateful for the work that WISPs do to bring connectivity to Canada and the US," says Zach Hubeck, Executive Vice President of Marketing at WAV. "This fun, nostalgic game is our way of saying 'thank you' to the trailblazers who have spearheaded this ambitious journey to close the digital divide."

According to researchers, 24 million Americans can't access high-speed internet and many more can't connect due to gaps in digital equity and literacy. To combat this disparity, WISPs have assumed the responsibility for building out local networks where major providers can't or won't serve, typically in rural and low-income communities.

"The WAV Trail is a fun and educational tool that reminds our generation of the games we played on pre-dial up computers," said Josh Luthman, Owner of Imagine Networks. "Instead of making your way through uncharted territories, the game will walk you through starting and operating a WISP to get your neighbors connected to the internet quickly and efficiently. Seeing a WISP operation condensed into an on-screen package is entertaining and humbling."

To learn how WISPs help to close the digital divide, play The WAV Trail www.wavtrail.com

About WAV and MBSI WAV

WAV and MBSI WAV are full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL and Medicine Hat, AB, WAV and MBSI WAV provide its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge and unmatched technical expertise; support for multi-vendor solutions; product availability; as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation, and diagnostics. For more information, visit www.wavonline.com or www.mbsiwav.com

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Contact Information:

Zach Hubeck

Executive Vice President, Marketing

zachh@wavonline.com

630-818-1003



