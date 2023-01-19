The cloud OSS BSS market is expected to grow from US$ 19,249.82 million in 2022 to US$ 55,733.74 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud OSS BSS Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382132/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, cloud service providers help telecom sectors to focus on essential business services rather than server updates, IT, or maintenance issues.Cloud technology has increased the reach of the telecommunications industry across the world.



Cloud delivery model platforms help deliver IT and communication services over any network, such as fixed and mobile, with worldwide coverage. These platforms can also be used by any connected devices of end users, such as PCs, smartphones, and televisions.



In addition, cloud technology helps deliver a wide range of communication services, including audio/video calls and conference calls, broadcasting, and messaging.It also helps provide high-grade network services, such as VPN and L4-L7 connection, thus ensuring secure and high-performance services with superior quality.



Using cloud technology, the telecom industry can provide services at a reduced cost by offering software at lower prices through virtualization and provisioning software.It also helps deliver highly scalable and flexible infrastructure, along with enabling the optimum use of flexible and efficient resources, such as storage, IT, server, and network.



Thus, the adoption of cloud technology in the telecom industry is emerging as a new trend in the cloud OSS BSS market.



OSS solutions help deliver end-to-end services and resource management, which enables service agility and operational efficiency through automation.They also provide zero-touch orchestration for both traditional and digital services, which includes SDN/NFV, IoT, cloud, and 5G, while automating operations across complex hybrid environments.



The OSS solutions help service providers to provide faster service and delivery, with improved operational agility and lower total operational costs. Thus, the OSS are increasingly being used to manage enterprise operations, which is fueling the cloud OSS BSS market growth.



The demand for public cloud is growing tremendously in the cloud OSS BSS market, and it is also expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.In addition, enterprises engage in deploying this cloud via third-party cloud service providers (CSPs) to manage applications and data within their infrastructure.



Furthermore, key players in the market continue to provide OSS and BSS solutions to manage and monitor business operations.The public cloud helps reduce the total cost of ownership and maintenance of servers.



The public, individuals, and businesses are largely attracted to public cloud infrastructures as they provide service scalability and further ease the management workload for in-house IT staff. These factors, collectively, bolster the cloud OSS BSS market growth for the public cloud deployment segment.



The cloud OSS BSS market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, enterprise size, industry, and geography.Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into business support system (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS).



The market for BSS is further segmented into billing and revenue management, product management, customer management, and others.The market for OSS is subsegmented into network management and orchestration, resource management, analytics and assurance, and service design and fulfilment.



Based on deployment model, the cloud OSS BSS market is divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



Based on industry, the cloud OSS BSS market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others.



Based on geography, the cloud OSS BSS market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Rest of APAC), and RoW (MEA and SAM).



The overall cloud OSS BSS market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants, valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the cloud OSS BSS market.

