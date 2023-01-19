Data Monetization Global Market Report 2022: Featuring iConnectiva, Mahindra Comviva, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM & More

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Monetization Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Adoption of Analytics and visualization Has Increased the Demand for Data monetization Market



Globally, the data monetization market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 and had register a market value of US$ 2.99 Bn in 2020. Data monetization is defined as the data generated by the companies or organization, which are used to create economic benefits, or simply turning corporate data into currency. These currencies are in different forms of actual currency or data currency which are used as a means of exchange of data, product or services.

Data monetization controls the data generated from different business operations, content, or from electronic devices and sensors, being used by the IoT devices.The rising rapid adoption of analytics and visualization by companies is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. The increasing utilization of advanced analytics by various organizations to reduce the repeated, structured and unstructured data and allows the companies to extract useful information from it. Data monetization allows the company to reduce costs resulting in an increase in revenue.



Data monetization with Customer Data in its Data Type Segment Continue Dominating the Market



In 2021, the customer data segment in its data type segment contributing to a high percentage of the market share of the total revenue generated globally in 2020 with a market share more than 30.0% and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period led the overall data monetization market. The increasing customer base of the companies and critical data shared among the industries associated with the clients is expected to drive the market.



North America Dominates the Market by Region



The global data monetization market was dominated by North America with a market share of than more 35.0% in the year 2020. The rising adoption of cloud-based systems, IoT devices, and other systems which generate a large amount of data and can be used as important information for various industries, therefore it is considered as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the presence of various BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom industries present in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the data monetization are iConnectiva, Infosys Limited, Mahindra Comviva, 1010data, Accenture Plc, Adastra, ALC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dawex Systems, Elevondata, Emu Analytics, Gemalto, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, and Monetize Solutions Inc.



Market Segmentation

Component

Tools

Services

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Implementation

Data

Customer Data

Product Data

Financial Data

Supplier Data

Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Operations

Finance

Others

Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Data Monetization market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Data Monetization market?

Which is the largest regional market for Data Monetization market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Data Monetization market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Data Monetization market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Data Monetization Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Data Monetization Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Data Monetization Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Data Monetization Market: By Data, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Data Monetization Market: By Business Function, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Data Monetization Market: By Deployment, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Data Monetization Market: By Organization Size, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Data Monetization Market: By Industry Vertical, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. North America Data Monetization Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. UK and European Union Data Monetization Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Asia Pacific Data Monetization Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Latin America Data Monetization Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



15. Middle East and Africa Data Monetization Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



16. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

iConnectiva

Infosys Limited

Mahindra Comviva

1010data

Accenture Plc

Adastra

ALC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dawex Systems

Elevondata

Emu Analytics

Gemalto

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Monetize Solutions Inc.

