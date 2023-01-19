Network Attached Storage Market to cross $100 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The network attached storage market valuation is expected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The growing awareness of efficient data storage systems is a prominent driver for the market demand. This solution can aid enterprises in centralizing their storage, simplifying data management and deploying virtualization solutions to help meet challenging business requirements. Additionally, businesses can mix and match cloud services and NAS systems to optimize cost, performance and management while gaining complete control over security and location. The rising investment in 5G LAN networks and IT infrastructure expansion projects will further proliferate the network attached storage market revenue.

The 1-bay to 8-bay design segment is slated to record CAGR of 15% through 2032. This design caters to prosumers preferring storage systems geared heavily toward effective transmission through high-performance media with top-tier hardware. It is also built to deliver industry-leading solutions for small network storage systems. Additionally, these devices are utilized as home NAS desktops, file and print servers, data recovery and backup, multimedia storage and file sharing and backup servers.

The network attached storage market from the hybrid deployment model segment is expected to witness over 20% CAGR till 2032, owing to the product’s ability to provide the convenience of data residency. Hybrid NAS deployment offers users a scalable public cloud architecture while storing and safeguarding business data on the private network. The growing awareness of hybrid cloud advantages, including added security features, will also stimulate the adoption of hybrid NAS solutions to support a range of enterprise file workloads.





Business application segment accounted for 85% revenue share of the network attached storage market in 2022, due to the rising need for bulk data transfer, data backup security, and cost-effective storage solutions. In the healthcare segment, for instance, NAS solutions are being leveraged to store high-resolution CT, PET, and MRI scans, diagnostic test reports, and high-definition videos. The report cites that the increasing delivery of customized NAS devices to meet client requirements will additionally influence system improvement.

The North America network attached (NAS) storage market held around USD 9 billion revenue in 2022, attributed to the high reliance of regional enterprises on advanced storage technologies. In countries including the U.S., businesses are set to invest significant sums in digital transformation, in the wake of the supply chain disruptions and changes in consumer buying behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These rapidly growing digitalization trends will escalate the implementation of network-attached storage devices across various industry verticals to address high storage capacity.

Major players involved in the network attached storage market are Western Digital Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Nasuni Corporation., iXsystems, Inc., Pure Storage, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, QNAP Systems Inc., SoftNAS (Buurst), TerraMaster Technology Co., Ltd., Synology, Inc., and Zyxel. These companies are incorporating strategies such as new solution launches to expand their portfolio and business footprint in the business scenario.

