Field Service Management Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Agility and Quick Solutions Boosts Adoption

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology to Boost the Field Service Management Market



The field service management market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 4.82 Bn in 2021. Increasing adoption for cloud-based field service management solutions and mounting demand for agility for quick solutions shall drive the field service management market.

Field service management is a tool used for operational efficiencies in organizations. It enables the integration of accounting, billing, distribution and servicing. It offers real time communication in a working environment. Due to varied benefits, we expect that the field service management market will show significant growth during the forecast period.



Cloud-Based will led the Market



The cloud-based deployment type segment shall lead the field service management market during the forecast period. Owing to increased adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) over the traditional premise based software, the cloud-based deployment type is set to grow.

Coupled by the need for fast and better service, the cloud-based software segment is set to grow. Further, the cloud-based software offer convenience and flexibility to operate a business. It offers remote access, security and data backup. Thus, we expect that the cloud-based deployment type segment will be the largest revenue sharing segment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Grow Significantly during the Forecast Period



In 2021, North America dominated the market with more than 1/3rd of the total revenue. Due to the presence of advanced communication devices in the market, the revenue for the field service management market shall grow consistently over the forecast period. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the e-commerce segment in the region shall drive the need for field service management solutions. Further, the presence of large number of small and medium enterprises shall support the market in the region. As a result, we expect that Asia Pacific region will be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the field service management market Oracle, Microsoft, IFS, ClickSoftware, ServiceMax, Astea, Comarch, SAP SE, Salesforce, Trimble, Infor, OverIT, ServicePower, FieldAware, GEOCONCEPT, FieldEZ, and Zinier among others.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Field Service Management market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Field Service Management market?

Which is the largest regional market for Field Service Management market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Field Service Management market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Field Service Management market worldwide?

