The image intensifier tube market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,010.94 million in 2022 to US$ 1,387.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Image Intensifier Tube Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Generation and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382130/?utm_source=GNW

A few of the recent developments by x-ray machine manufacturers are mentioned below:



• In December 2020, Arcoma AB announced the launch of its new Omnera 500A x-ray system across the US market. OMNERA 500A offers new intelligent automation features to help improve workflow and efficiency without compromising patient care.



• In March 2021, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd launched its new mobile radiology system for healthcare applications. The system offers high-resolution imaging with low x-ray doses.



A rise in the procurement of imaging devices would continue to drive the demand for image intensifier tubes, fueling the overall image intensifier tube market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on MEA Image Intensifier Tube Market Growth



The MEA has some of the major manufacturers of image intensifier tube systems—for instance, Elbit Systems Ltd in Israel and ASELSAN AS in Turkey—which is catalyzing the growth of the image intensifier tube market size in the region.The COVID-19 pandemic led to a huge disruption in the regional distribution of image intensifier tube systems.



The pandemic massively impacted global health systems.The image intensifier tube market declined due to the decrease in the use of imaging.



In 2020, the total imaging volume was 159,107, which was 46,698 units less compared to the imaging volume in 2019.A notable decline was witnessed in ultrasound, nuclear medicine, mammography, and MRI, as well as radiology volumes, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This reduction in radiology volumes depended on location, imaging modality, and stage/period of lockdown.



When the lockdown restrictions started to ease in 2021, the companies operating across the MEA image intensifier tube market witnessed strong growth in procuring IITs and related instruments from different end users, such as armed forces, healthcare, and research across the region.



However, despite the decline in the image intensifier tube market, few companies witnessed contracts for military products, which in turn contributed to the image intensifier tube market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Elbit Systems Ltd won an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract worth US$ 445 million from the US Army for supplying Enhanced Night Vision Goggle–Binocular (ENVG-B) systems.



The MEA region is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of MEA.



The region is experiencing rapid growth in the defense industry owing to an increase in government initiatives to reduce the import of various defense equipment and locally source the same. These initiatives are undertaken by government bodies to support economic growth and boost their defense sector, enabling it to compete at the global level.



The Rest of MEA held the largest share of the image intensifier tube market in 2021, whereas the UAE is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.The Rest of MEA image intensifier tube market includes Israel, Turkey, Oman, and Egypt.



Over the years, these countries have increased their military spending significantly. Israel, Iran, and Egypt have showcased an increase of 10.37%, 35.64%, and 12.78%, respectively, in 2021, compared to 2020. The significant rise in the military expenditure in the countries mentioned above is utilized to procure advanced weapons, vehicles, and equipment to enhance their military capabilities. The rise in political and border tensions is also catalyzing the rise in military expenditure and procurement of advanced equipment. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Rest of MEA image intensifier tube market. Additionally, the rise in government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructures across Middle Eastern countries is expected to fuel the demand for image intensifier tubes among the region’s medical equipment manufacturers.



The UAE experienced a significant increase in its military expenditure in the last three years. According to SIPRI, the military expenditure of the UAE for 2019, 2020, and 2021 accounted for US$ 5,700.0 million; US$ 19,800.0 million; and US$ 30,000.0 million, respectively. The UAE government is increasing its military expenditure to enable strategic autonomy and integrate advanced technology across equipment and weapons. The country has increased its procurement of spy planes, fighter aircraft, and military helicopters. Moreover, the military forces are also operating at night to ensure security, increasing the demand for night vision devices, including image intensifier tubes. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the business of the UAE image intensifier tube market players.



Bel Optronics Devices Ltd, ASELSAN AS, Harder Digital Ingenieur-und Industriegesellschaft mbH, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Newcon International Ltd, Photek Ltd, Photonis Technologies SAS, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Hakuto Taiwan Ltd), and Elbit Systems Ltd. are among the prominent image intensifier tube market players operating in the industry.



The overall image intensifier tube market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the image intensifier tube market analysis, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the image intensifier tube market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and market forecast of the market growth with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews with industry participants and commentators have been conducted to validate the data and gain more analytical insights about the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the image intensifier tube market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382130/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________