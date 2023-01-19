The global coagulation analyzers market is expected to reach US$ 5,910.57 million by 2028 from US$ 3,972.38 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coagulation Analyzer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Test, Technology, and End Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382128/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Prevalence of Blood Disorders



Coagulation analyser device measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or clot coagulation.It provides a fast and simple way to accurately measure the levels of blood platelet, thrombolin, and thromboplastin.



According to the National Organizations of Rare Disorders, hemophilia A is a common X-linked recessive disorder and the second most common inherited clotting factor deficiency after von Willebrand disease.In the US, ~1 in 5,000 newborn males suffer from hemophilia A.



According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), in 2020, ~30,000–33,000 males were affected by hemophilia in the US.According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, in 2020, ~100,000 Americans had sickle cell disease (SCD), the most-commonly inherited blood disorder.



Furthermore, by 2050, the number of people suffering from SCD is expected to grow by ~30%. As per the National Library of Medicine, in 2022, ~1% of all individuals (unselected population) are suffering from von Willebrand disease, i.e., 125 per 1 million. Similarly, in the European Union, 80 million people suffer from blood disorders, ranging from cancer to bleeding disorders, as per research published in NLM in 2020. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders s, in the US, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune bleeding disorder, affects ~66 adults per 1 million each year. Moreover, in the country, the incidence of ITP in adults is ~3.3 per 100,000/year, while the prevalence is 9.5 per 100,000. Thus, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders is driving the coagulation analysers market growth.



Based on type, the global coagulation analyzers market is bifurcated into clinical laboratory analysers and point-of-care testing analysers.The clinical laboratory analysers segment held a larger share of the market in 2021.



However, the point-of-care testing analysers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 7.20% in the market during the forecast period.



The coagulation analyzers market, by test is segmented into prothrombin time testing, fibrinogen testing, activated clotting time testing, activated partial thromboplastin time testing, D-Dimer testing, platelets function testing, and others.The prothrombin time testing segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the D-dimer testing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the market during the forecast period.



The coagulation analyzers market, by technology, is segmented into optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology, and others. The optical technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the market during the forecast period.



The coagulation analysers market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others. The clinical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the market during the forecast period.



