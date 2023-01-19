Global Sunflower Seeds Market Is Forecast to Grow $70.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of nearly 9.5% | Food Industry Analysis

North Dakota, ND, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sunflower Seeds Market By Type (Oilseed And Non-Oilseed), By Application (Snacks, Bakery Products, Confectionery, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sunflower Seeds Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 31.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 70.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Sunflower Seeds? How big is the Sunflower Seeds Industry?

Sunflower Seeds Report Coverage & Overview:

The blooming head of the sunflower plant is where the seeds are harvested. Despite being protected by a shell with black and white stripes, sunflower seeds are white and sensitive to the touch. People with cardiovascular diseases can benefit from sunflower oil, a mild edible oil with minimal trans-fat levels. Due to its many health advantages, it is also utilized often in several countries. Omega-6 fatty acids are abundant in sunflower seeds, which also have a high nutritional value. Both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are both beneficial to health, are abundant in sunflower seeds. The sunflower is one of the most significant oilseed crops. Edible oils made from sunflower seeds are utilized in a wide range of food products.

Market Growth Dynamics

The market for sunflower seeds is primarily driven by customers' rising preference for prepared foods and convenience foods. The market for sunflower seeds is being supported by the enormous growth in business opportunities in the snack sector. Due to advancements in enhanced seed kinds, the production of sunflower seeds has expanded dramatically, which has helped the industry expand. Around the world, more supermarkets and retail outlets are selling different kinds of sunflower seeds. Because sunflower seeds are high in fiber, they are used to make animal feed. As a result, market growth for sunflower seeds is anticipated in the upcoming years. However, the side effects and allergies related to the consumption of excessive sunflower seeds are one of the major challenges for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 70.6 billion in 2021 CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Kenkko Corporation, DuPont, GIANT Snacks Inc., CHS Inc., American Meadows, Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd., Conagra Foods, Inc., Limagrain UK Ltd., Nuseed, Martin US Enterprises, LLC, Sakata Seed America, and Ike Enterprises Inc. among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Sunflower Seeds Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sunflower seeds market is segmented based on the type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into oilseed and non-oilseed. The non-oilseed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These are the seeds that are not utilized in the process of extracting oil. These non-oilseeds, commonly referred to as black sunflower seeds, have a nutty flavor. They can be consumed fresh or roasted and salted. These can be eaten plain, added to salads, used as food garnishes, or all three. These seeds are utilized in the confectionery industry and can be added to chocolates as a flavoring agent because of their nutty flavor.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into snacks, bakery products, confectionery, and others. The bakery product segment is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period. In baking, sunflower seeds are frequently utilized. They impart a nutty taste and a crispy texture to baked goods including bread, muffins, cookies, and other baked goods. Additionally, sunflower seeds can be used to make flour, which is subsequently utilized in baking. In dishes like cookies and smoothies, sunflower seed butter is frequently used in place of peanut butter.

The global Sunflower Seeds market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Oilseed

Non-Oilseed

By Application

Snacks

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Sunflower Seeds market include -

Kenkko Corporation

DuPont

GIANT Snacks Inc.

CHS Inc.

American Meadows

Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd.

Conagra Foods Inc.

Limagrain UK Ltd.

Nuseed

Martin US Enterprises LLC

Sakata Seed America

Ike Enterprises Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global sunflower seeds market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global sunflower seeds market size was valued at around USD 31.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 70.6 billion, by 2030.

The global sunflower seed market is being supported by rising public health and fitness-related activities as well as the expanding use of sunflower seeds in the pharmaceutical and supplement industries.

Based on the type, the oilseed segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the snacks segment held a substantial revenue share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sunflower Seeds industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sunflower Seeds Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sunflower Seeds Industry?

What segments does the Sunflower Seeds Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sunflower Seeds Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, Europe had a 50% market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projected period. For instance, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization, sunflowers will be grown on 19.30 million hectares in Europe in 2020 and used for food, feed, fuel, and industrial purposes. 90% of the sunflower seed produced in the region is crushed, and the remaining 20% is used to make confections and bird feed. Around 80% of this seed is consumed domestically. Sunflower seeds are one of the most widely produced crops in Europe. The production of sunflower oil takes up the majority of sunflower seed production in Europe.

Additional Related Querries:

Ukrainian sunflower seeds are seeds that are harvested from sunflower plants grown in Ukraine. Sunflower seeds are a popular snack and food ingredient and are also used to extract sunflower oil.

Ukraine is one of the largest producers and exporters of sunflower seeds in the world. The country's fertile soil and favorable climate conditions make it well-suited for growing sunflowers. The sunflower seed industry in Ukraine is well-established and is supported by advanced technology and equipment.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2020, Barenbrug Australia Pty Ltd and Nuseed Pty Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited, announced that they have formalized a license agreement for Barenbrug Australia to use Nuseed Australia's sorghum and sunflower germplasm portfolio and perform R&D, plant breeding, and commercialization services. This declaration shows that Nuseed Australia prioritizes and concentrates on maintaining its market-leading position in the Australian canola and monola markets and its ongoing commitments to Australian research and development as the global commercialization partner for CSIRO and GRDC for Nuseed Omega-3 canola. The partnership closely relates to Barenbrug's strategic goal of dominating the Australian summer crop, which includes sustained investment in R&D and a long-term emphasis.

In February 2020, the third-largest pasture seed business in Australia, Pasture Genetics Pty Ltd., has been acquired by S&W Seed Company pursuant to a binding agreement. The acquisition, which is in line with S&W's previous recent attempts in Australia to become one of the top suppliers of premier seed genetics to Australian farmers, will broaden and diversify the company's product offerings there. Alfalfa, medic, clovers, vetch, forage cereals, as well as pasture and other grasses, are all part of Pasture Genetics' seed product line. The company's exclusive Goldstrike® seed coating technology, which can prevent rhizobia inoculation and increase shelf life, is considered to be a major competitive advantage.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence the sunflower seeds market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the sunflower seeds market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the sunflower seeds market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the sunflower seeds market growth?

