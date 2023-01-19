Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2023: High Demand for Water Treatment Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Powdered, Granular, Others), By Raw Material (Wood, Coconut Shells, Coal, Others) By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Activated Carbon market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand from the water & wastewater treatment sector. In 2021, the North American water and wastewater treatment market was USD 109.5 billion.



Activated carbon is also used in automotive, food and beverage processing, metal recovery, and pharmaceutical drug manufacturing processes. Expanding adsorbent uses in the food, beverage, and processing industries are anticipated to benefit the market. Activated carbon provides several benefits, including quickly eliminating offensive smells while maintaining color stability for an extended period. Because of these benefits, activated carbon benefits the food and beverage sectors. This feature is anticipated to increase the market during the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Air Purification



Most air filtering or treatment techniques employ activated carbon. Air pollution is rising due to industrialization and the expansion of coal-fired power plants. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 4.2 million people worldwide die yearly from air pollution. The National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for particle matter, such as PM10 and PM2.5, has been reported to be exceeded throughout India, particularly in urban regions of the Indo-Gangetic plain, according to the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) of India. Other pollutants, including SO2, NO2, and ozone (O3), are often found to be under the established national criteria.



The demand for air filtration systems is increasing due to the strict rules different governments enforce worldwide. As part of the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established restrictions for harmful emissions, including mercury emissions. This has led to an increase in the need for air purification by activated carbon. These factors will propel the market in the forecast period.



High Demand for Water Treatment



Activated carbon is used in the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater. Activated carbon in the granular form is used as a filter in treatment plants, which helps remove contaminants such as nonbiodegradable organic compounds, absorbable organic halogens, color compounds, dyestuffs, pesticides, and different chemicals. In addition, activated carbon helps remove the odor generated due to the biological activity, which produces hydrogen sulfide (H2S), ammonia (NH3), VOCs, etc. Additionally, in the United States, Carbon Activated Corp. offers industrial solutions; in Europe, the company offers VOC/siloxane removal systems in biogas engines. In March 2021, China released new guidelines for wastewater reuse, which mandated raising the proportion of sewage that must be treated to reuse standards to 25% by 2025 in their 14th Five-year Plan. Therefore, considering these factors, the demand for activated carbon increases during the forecast period.



Granular Will Continue to Be a Key Type



Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) is appropriate for removing pollutants from liquids, air, and gases because it offers a wide surface area per unit volume and contains comparably larger particles than powdered activated carbon. To remove contaminants, odors, and colors from sweeteners, syrups, drinks, amino acids, and organic acids, the food and beverage sector uses GAC. It is also employed in wastewater treatment to get rid of oil, industrial pollutants, heavy metals, and pesticides. Furthermore, easy regeneration and reusability will lead to market growth in the upcoming years.



Recent Developments

In March 2022, One Equity Partners purchased the activated carbon business of Cabot Corporation.

By approving the management of the Miyagi Water and Wastewater Concession Project, Veolia increased the growth of its water business in Japan in July 2021.

In June 2021, under the moniker HF20V VOCSorber, CPL Activated Carbons introduced their biggest high-flow mobile carbon filter.

A new activated carbon manufacturing plant will be built in the United States, according to General Carbon Corporation in February 2020.

Report Scope:



Activated Carbon Market, By Type:

Powdered

Granular

Others

Activated Carbon Market, By Raw Material:

Wood

Coconut Shells

Coal

Others

Activated Carbon Market, By Application:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Air Filtration

Automotive

Others

Activated Carbon Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Kuwait

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Activated Carbon Market Outlook



6. North America Activated Carbon Market Outlook



7. Europe Activated Carbon Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market Outlook



9. South America Activated Carbon Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Activated Carbon Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

CarboTech AC GmbH

Carbon Activated Corporation

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

CPL Activated Carbons

Indo German Carbons Limited

MICBAC India

Kalpaka Chemicals Private Limited

Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd

Hangzhou Nature Technology Co. Ltd

Haycarb PLC

